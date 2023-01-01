Entertainment
Desi New Years Gala: The Biggest Bollywood Celebr Tickets, Sat, Dec 31 2022 at 21:00
This 2023 New Year’s Eve party features all the Fabulous NYE perks, including:
Your ticket gives you access to New York’s largest nightclub and event space.
NYC’s Biggest Desi Party from 9pm to 4am
A multi-level mega nightclub, lounge and event space all in one
DJ DHARAK & DJ BOLLYBOOM spin Bollywood Music All Night sets
An event strictly reserved for 21 years and over. Correct ID required.
NYE 2023 live countdown on multiple screens
…and our photographers and videographers will be on hand to capture all the revelry a night can handle. Your own paparazzi!
GENERAL ADMISSION
MULTI-LEVEL CASH BARS FROM 9PM TO 4AM
New Year party favors
Arrive early and eliminate waiting time
Countdown to New Year’s Eve with live ball drop on gigantic LED screen
BRONZE BOTTLE PACKAGE:
Includes all benefits of guest admission
SIX (6) Complimentary VIP Tickets
TWO (2) bottles of vodka, tequila or premium scotch
Cocktail service at your table and mixers will be provided
VIP priority admission on a separate VIP line
Service gratuity of $50 per bottle is mandatory; paid at the establishment on the evening of the event. It is NOT included in the package price.
Alcohol sales tax is included in the package price
If your party is larger than 6 people, additional VIP tickets can be purchased separately
Purchases of tickets and bottle packages are NON-REFUNDABLE, regardless of attendance
SILVER BOTTLE PACKAGE:
Includes all benefits of guest admission
TEN (10) complimentary VIP tickets
THREE (3) bottles of vodka, tequila or premium scotch
Cocktail service at your table and mixers will be provided
VIP priority admission on a separate VIP line
Service gratuity of $50 per bottle is mandatory; paid at the establishment on the evening of the event. It is NOT included in the package price.
Alcohol sales tax is included in the package price
If your party is larger than 10 people, additional VIP tickets can be purchased separately
Purchases of tickets and bottle packages are NON-REFUNDABLE, regardless of attendance
BOTTLE OF GOLD PACKAGE:
Includes all general admission benefits
FIFTEEN (15) Complimentary VIP Tickets
FOUR (4) bottles of vodka, tequila or premium scotch
Cocktail service at your table and mixers will be provided
VIP priority admission on a separate VIP line
Service gratuity of $50 per bottle is mandatory; paid at the establishment on the evening of the event. It is NOT included in the package price.
Alcohol sales tax is included in the package price
If your party is larger than 15 people, additional Royal VIP tickets can be purchased separately
Purchases of tickets and bottle packages are NON-REFUNDABLE, regardless of attendance
This event is strictly for ages 21 and up. Physical ID required. Photo copies will not be accepted.
The dress code for the evening is glamorous and elegant. You will be refused admission with inappropriate attire.
For men we suggest: designer tapered jeans, dress shoes, blazer jackets and button down shirts.
For ladies, we suggest: elegant dresses, blouses, cardigans, sweaters, fashionable tops, designer pants and skirts.
Absolutely no sneakers, athletic shoes or sportswear. You will be refused admission with inappropriate dress.
PRIORITY ADMISSION will be given to ladies and mixed groups of gentlemen and ladies.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
