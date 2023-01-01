Bollywood Celebrity New Year Party Looks 2023 | Celebrity New Year’s Fashion | Bollywood New Year Party | New Year Party 2023

From Virushka to Ran-Alia, many Bollywood celebrities have been spotted spending their New Years in style.

While 2023 is the year we expect to see big blockbuster hits in Bollywood, the stars have already started their new year on a high note by dressing up in style and following all the fashion cues. Some sported all-glamorous outfits, while others embraced the new normal of cozy pajamas and sweats. Here’s a roundup of Bollywood celebrities wearing their best New Year’s Eve outfits this year.

Ran Alia

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt spent New Year’s Eve with her closest friends and relatives such as Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt. Kapoor donned an all-black outfit, which included a black shirt and matching sweatpants with white line detailing. Meanwhile, Bhatt sported cute brown pajamas with vibrant pink hearts designed on them. She opted for subtle makeup and accessorized the look with several rings and small link hoop earrings.

Virushka

The adorable couple took cute Instagram selfies where Virat Kohli wore a casual white t-shirt and Anushka Sharma opted for a black outfit. The outfits of the duos contrasted perfectly. Sharma also took a few carfies wearing a fur jacket with a gorgeous bralette. She paired the outfit with a diamond necklace and earrings.

Ananya Blacksmith

Ananya Panday was pictured celebrating New Year with Navya Naveli Nanda. Panday looked stunning in a one-shoulder cropped white dress with New Year’s-themed sunglasses. Her minimalist approach to her makeup completed the pool party vibe. The actor has proven time and time again that his fashion sense is effortlessly chic.

For another New Year’s Eve party, Panday donned a fuschia-pink maxi dress with a thigh-high slit. She completed the outfit with a shimmering silver bag and casual flats. She also wore a flower crown giving her a cute look.

Varun-Natasha and Malaika-Arjun

Malaika Arora shared a photo with her actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal. The group photo also included designers Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta and actor Mohit Marwah with his wife Antara Motiwala Marwah. Everyone celebrated the New Year together. They flew to an undisclosed destination.

Dhawan wore a sequined black jacket and pants with white sneakers, and his wife paired up with him in a matching outfit with a black shoulder bag. Arora wore a black jacket with a plaid outfit, paired with a brown bag, and Kapoor opted for black.

Rakul Preet Singh

For New Year’s Eve, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a casual outfit. She donned a velvet crop top with matching velvet pants. For accessories, she opted for a Hawaiian-themed floral necklace and a chain-link necklace with an exaggerated gold headband with Happy New Year written on it. Her look was simple yet chic.

KJo, Manish Malhotra and Sid-Kiara

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani snapped a photo posing in front of a Christmas tree at a hotel in Dubai. The boy gang paired off in black, while Advani wore a beautiful green wrap dress with sequin open-toe heels. The “Fantastic Four” are said to be preparing for Sid-Kiara’s long-awaited wedding.

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu posted a selfie with her husband, Karan Singh Grover and their baby girl Devi. The family looked lovely as Basu wore an orange graphic print outfit with a pink lip, and Grover wore a white knit shirt. Their combination of outfits was super cool and casual.

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy posed with her beau Suraj Nambiar for a photo. They both paired up in black to mark the special occasion. Roy looked absolutely stunning in a backless black dress with a bow. She kept her hair in a high bun and opted for smokey eyes. The gorgeous photo of the couple blew us all away.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor looked dashing in a shirtless selfie with a wet hair look. His smirk and full beard had us drooling. Known for his wit and charm, Kapoor captioned the photo, “Keep it real and make it count. Happy New Year everyone. Be dignified and grateful. Have an amazing year.”

Kareena Saif

Saifeena was spotted outdoors in Switzerland with their two children, Taimur and Jeh. They put on down jackets. In another photo, Kareena Kapoor was pictured in front of a stunning sunset wearing a plaid shirt with baggy jeans. The couple gave us some winter fashion goals in their attires.

