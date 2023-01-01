Entertainment
Bollywood Celebrity New Year Party Looks 2023 | Celebrity New Year’s Fashion | Bollywood New Year Party | New Year Party 2023
From Virushka to Ran-Alia, many Bollywood celebrities have been spotted spending their New Years in style.
While 2023 is the year we expect to see big blockbuster hits in Bollywood, the stars have already started their new year on a high note by dressing up in style and following all the fashion cues. Some sported all-glamorous outfits, while others embraced the new normal of cozy pajamas and sweats. Here’s a roundup of Bollywood celebrities wearing their best New Year’s Eve outfits this year.
Ran Alia
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt spent New Year’s Eve with her closest friends and relatives such as Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt. Kapoor donned an all-black outfit, which included a black shirt and matching sweatpants with white line detailing. Meanwhile, Bhatt sported cute brown pajamas with vibrant pink hearts designed on them. She opted for subtle makeup and accessorized the look with several rings and small link hoop earrings.
Don’t Miss: From Vicky-Kat to Sid-Kiara: Here’s How B-Town Celebrities Entered the New Year 2023
Virushka
The adorable couple took cute Instagram selfies where Virat Kohli wore a casual white t-shirt and Anushka Sharma opted for a black outfit. The outfits of the duos contrasted perfectly. Sharma also took a few carfies wearing a fur jacket with a gorgeous bralette. She paired the outfit with a diamond necklace and earrings.
Ananya Blacksmith
Ananya Panday was pictured celebrating New Year with Navya Naveli Nanda. Panday looked stunning in a one-shoulder cropped white dress with New Year’s-themed sunglasses. Her minimalist approach to her makeup completed the pool party vibe. The actor has proven time and time again that his fashion sense is effortlessly chic.
For another New Year’s Eve party, Panday donned a fuschia-pink maxi dress with a thigh-high slit. She completed the outfit with a shimmering silver bag and casual flats. She also wore a flower crown giving her a cute look.
Varun-Natasha and Malaika-Arjun
Malaika Arora shared a photo with her actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal. The group photo also included designers Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta and actor Mohit Marwah with his wife Antara Motiwala Marwah. Everyone celebrated the New Year together. They flew to an undisclosed destination.
Dhawan wore a sequined black jacket and pants with white sneakers, and his wife paired up with him in a matching outfit with a black shoulder bag. Arora wore a black jacket with a plaid outfit, paired with a brown bag, and Kapoor opted for black.
Don’t Miss: Inspiring and Liberating: 5 Women Share Their New Year’s Resolutions
Rakul Preet Singh
For New Year’s Eve, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a casual outfit. She donned a velvet crop top with matching velvet pants. For accessories, she opted for a Hawaiian-themed floral necklace and a chain-link necklace with an exaggerated gold headband with Happy New Year written on it. Her look was simple yet chic.
KJo, Manish Malhotra and Sid-Kiara
Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani snapped a photo posing in front of a Christmas tree at a hotel in Dubai. The boy gang paired off in black, while Advani wore a beautiful green wrap dress with sequin open-toe heels. The “Fantastic Four” are said to be preparing for Sid-Kiara’s long-awaited wedding.
Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover
Bipasha Basu posted a selfie with her husband, Karan Singh Grover and their baby girl Devi. The family looked lovely as Basu wore an orange graphic print outfit with a pink lip, and Grover wore a white knit shirt. Their combination of outfits was super cool and casual.
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar
Mouni Roy posed with her beau Suraj Nambiar for a photo. They both paired up in black to mark the special occasion. Roy looked absolutely stunning in a backless black dress with a bow. She kept her hair in a high bun and opted for smokey eyes. The gorgeous photo of the couple blew us all away.
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor looked dashing in a shirtless selfie with a wet hair look. His smirk and full beard had us drooling. Known for his wit and charm, Kapoor captioned the photo, “Keep it real and make it count. Happy New Year everyone. Be dignified and grateful. Have an amazing year.”
Kareena Saif
Saifeena was spotted outdoors in Switzerland with their two children, Taimur and Jeh. They put on down jackets. In another photo, Kareena Kapoor was pictured in front of a stunning sunset wearing a plaid shirt with baggy jeans. The couple gave us some winter fashion goals in their attires.
Did you like this article?
Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.herzindagi.com/celebrities/bollywood-celebrities-new-year-party-looks2023-article-218262
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Soledad was shaken by the second, stronger earthquake
- Bollywood Celebrity New Year Party Looks 2023 | Celebrity New Year’s Fashion | Bollywood New Year Party | New Year Party 2023
- The quest for clean energy pits Google against utilities
- Year 2023 until election before betrayal against Jokowi Ninna.id
- Desi New Years Gala: The Biggest Bollywood Celebr Tickets, Sat, Dec 31 2022 at 21:00
- Sexually explicit graffiti found in men’s toilet near Commons bar, FOI reveals
- Men’s Basketball past Tennessee Tech for first OVC win
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu quits Bollywood Project Citadel due to health issues; Details inside
- Teachers end sit-in outside Imran’s house – Newspaper
- China accuses US of slander and hype after aerial clash | South China Sea News
- The player ban at Wimbledon changed nothing, says Sabalenka
- Arrested by men in civilian clothes: 2 leaders of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad freed