Barbara Walters mourned as broadcasting pioneer and icon

NEW YORK Reaction poured in from the worlds of journalism, politics, sports and entertainment after the death of television news pioneer and creator of The View, Barbara Walters. She died Friday at her New York home at the age of 93. An intrepid interviewer, presenter and program host, she paved the way as the first woman to become a television news superstar.

____

Without Barbara Walters, there wouldn’t have been me or any of the other women you see on the evening, morning and daytime news. She was indeed a pioneer. I did my very first TV audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and graceful role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in his Light. Oprah Winfrey, television icon

Barbara Walters was the OG of female broadcasters. She was just as comfortable interviewing world leaders as she was an Oscar winner, and she had to fight like hell for every interview. I admired her deeply and she gave me incredible support over the years. As I wrote in my book, she liked to say that we were similar in that neither of us were particularly glamorous. I never quite knew how to take it, even though being in Barbara’s mold was nothing but a compliment. Katie Couric, journalist, former Today co-host and network news anchor.

___

Barbara was a true legend, a trailblazer not just for women in journalism, but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind journalist who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for over three decades, but more importantly, I got to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline. Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Co.

____

I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister mother friend colleague mentor. Star Jones, an original co-host on The View

____

The legend. The master plan. The best. Rest in peace Barbara Walters. Tamron Hall, broadcast journalist and television talk show host

__

I have known Barbara for more than half of my life. we met in the spring of 1998, in the middle of the Starr investigation; I was 24 years old. I noticed that it was the first time that I was in serious trouble. I was basically a good kid, got good grades, didn’t do drugs, never shoplifted, etc. Monica Lewinsky, interviewed by Walters in 1999

___

Barbara Walters was a true pioneer. Always grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship. Sending condolences to his daughter and family. Robin Roberts, host of Good Morning America

___

The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage and integrity. Barbara Walters was a pioneer and a true professional. She worked, thought and outdid her competitors. She left the world better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP. Dan Rather, former CBS anchor

____

Barbara Walters has never flinched while interviewing the most powerful people in the world. She held them responsible. She cared about the truth and she made us care about ourselves too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be equally relentless. We are all better off because of her. NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

____

Barbara Walters, a pioneer in television news broadcasting, has died. A true pioneer, she was the first female presenter of the evening television news. And I had the privilege of knowing her. When she interviewed me, it was clear that she had done her homework. She was always prepared. May she rest in power. Billie Jean King, tennis champion

___

We so often conjure up the words icon, legend, pioneer, but Barbara Walters was all of those. And perhaps, above all, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so much that we learned from her and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara. David Muir, ABC World News Tonight presenter

___

Barbara Walters will always be known as a trailblazer. Her hard-hitting questions and welcoming demeanor have made her a household name and a leader in American journalism. His creation of The View is something I will always appreciate. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon. Meghan McCain, former co-host of The View

” Previous

Barbara Walters mourned as broadcasting pioneer and icon

Following ”

Another woman files sexual abuse complaint against Cosby, NBC