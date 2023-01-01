Entertainment
Barbara Walters mourned as broadcasting pioneer and icon
NEW YORK Reaction poured in from the worlds of journalism, politics, sports and entertainment after the death of television news pioneer and creator of The View, Barbara Walters. She died Friday at her New York home at the age of 93. An intrepid interviewer, presenter and program host, she paved the way as the first woman to become a television news superstar.
____
Without Barbara Walters, there wouldn’t have been me or any of the other women you see on the evening, morning and daytime news. She was indeed a pioneer. I did my very first TV audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and graceful role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in his Light. Oprah Winfrey, television icon
Barbara Walters was the OG of female broadcasters. She was just as comfortable interviewing world leaders as she was an Oscar winner, and she had to fight like hell for every interview. I admired her deeply and she gave me incredible support over the years. As I wrote in my book, she liked to say that we were similar in that neither of us were particularly glamorous. I never quite knew how to take it, even though being in Barbara’s mold was nothing but a compliment. Katie Couric, journalist, former Today co-host and network news anchor.
___
Barbara was a true legend, a trailblazer not just for women in journalism, but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind journalist who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for over three decades, but more importantly, I got to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline. Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Co.
____
I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister mother friend colleague mentor. Star Jones, an original co-host on The View
____
The legend. The master plan. The best. Rest in peace Barbara Walters. Tamron Hall, broadcast journalist and television talk show host
__
I have known Barbara for more than half of my life. we met in the spring of 1998, in the middle of the Starr investigation; I was 24 years old. I noticed that it was the first time that I was in serious trouble. I was basically a good kid, got good grades, didn’t do drugs, never shoplifted, etc. Monica Lewinsky, interviewed by Walters in 1999
___
Barbara Walters was a true pioneer. Always grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship. Sending condolences to his daughter and family. Robin Roberts, host of Good Morning America
___
The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage and integrity. Barbara Walters was a pioneer and a true professional. She worked, thought and outdid her competitors. She left the world better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP. Dan Rather, former CBS anchor
____
Barbara Walters has never flinched while interviewing the most powerful people in the world. She held them responsible. She cared about the truth and she made us care about ourselves too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be equally relentless. We are all better off because of her. NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
____
Barbara Walters, a pioneer in television news broadcasting, has died. A true pioneer, she was the first female presenter of the evening television news. And I had the privilege of knowing her. When she interviewed me, it was clear that she had done her homework. She was always prepared. May she rest in power. Billie Jean King, tennis champion
___
We so often conjure up the words icon, legend, pioneer, but Barbara Walters was all of those. And perhaps, above all, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so much that we learned from her and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara. David Muir, ABC World News Tonight presenter
___
Barbara Walters will always be known as a trailblazer. Her hard-hitting questions and welcoming demeanor have made her a household name and a leader in American journalism. His creation of The View is something I will always appreciate. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon. Meghan McCain, former co-host of The View
” Previous
Barbara Walters mourned as broadcasting pioneer and icon
Following ”
Related stories
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2022/12/31/barbara-walters-mourned-as-trailblazer-broadcasting-icon/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Barbara Walters mourned as broadcasting pioneer and icon
- Sexually explicit graffiti found in men’s toilet near Commons bar, FOI reveals
- Google Street View has a blur option, should I use it?
- Cricket teams from RHTYSC, NAMILCO, Pepsi and Bakewell present University Scholarship to Jonathan Rampersaud
- Politicians and supporters attend a prayer meeting for Prime Minister Modi’s mother in Gujarat
- Soledad was shaken by the second, stronger earthquake
- Bollywood Celebrity New Year Party Looks 2023 | Celebrity New Year’s Fashion | Bollywood New Year Party | New Year Party 2023
- The quest for clean energy pits Google against utilities
- Year 2023 until election before betrayal against Jokowi Ninna.id
- Desi New Years Gala: The Biggest Bollywood Celebr Tickets, Sat, Dec 31 2022 at 21:00
- Sexually explicit graffiti found in men’s toilet near Commons bar, FOI reveals
- Men’s Basketball past Tennessee Tech for first OVC win