Nick Jonas shares a video and puts the Bollywood song in the background

Nick Jonas is ready to ring in the new year 2023 with his wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie Jonas Chopra. However, just hours before ringing in the new year, Nick took to his Instagram to share a very sweet video featuring never-before-seen clips and photos as a recap of 2022.

The video begins with the text “and with the end of the 2022 season” over the video of Nick playing golf. The unseen photos and clips also feature Priyanka Chopra, their daughter Malti, and her parents Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. An adorable photo of Malti’s footprint and birth date, and an unseen photo of Malti’s tiny hand on Priyanka Chopra’s face were also included.

The video montage also included a clip of Priyanka and Nick’s Holi celebrations at their lavish Los Angeles mansion. In another clip, Priyanka can be seen dancing on the beach during her 40th birthday celebrations in Mexico. Additionally, a never-before-seen photo of Nick carrying Malti in his arms was also included.

The montage also features holiday photos featuring Nick with his parents, in which all three posed wearing matching white, red and green pajamas. The singer also shared some photos from his various Jonas Brothers concerts organized this year. Along with the recap montage, the actor wrote in the caption, “What a year! Can’t wait to see what 2023 brings. Happy New Year y’all.”

Interestingly, Nick’s 2022 recap video was set to a remixed version of the song Shershaah by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Raatan Lambiyan featuring I Like Me Better, a song by Lauv. 2022 has been very special for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple welcomed a daughter through surrogacy. Malti will soon be one year old.

