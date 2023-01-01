Catherine Hicks Says ‘7th Heaven’ Reboot Isn’t Happening, It’s Over Acting







TMZ.com Catherine Hicks puts an end to any idea of ​​a “7th Heaven” reunion, reboot, or remake… saying that way too much has changed, and it just wouldn’t be the same. Unless … We’ll give her a caveat, but when we caught up with Catherine in Bev Hills, we raised the question of a possible second coming for her hit family drama. She pretty quickly shot down any hopes of that happening…highlighting the fact that the kids on the show have all grown up. She also clarified that she is no longer acting. Instead, she’s focused on being a mother in real life, not just on screen. As for her on-screen husband, Stephen Collinshe would definitely be absent because he is “gone”… as Catherine very kindly put it.

Remember, TMZ picked up the audio in 2014 from Collins confessing to his then-wife Faye Grant he assaulted and/or exposed himself to 3 girls between the ages of 11 and 13. He ended up not being sued due to the statute of limitations…but his marriage caught fire and he fled Hollywood. The last time we spoke to Catherine, she spoke of forgiveness and being open to reuniting with the disgraced actor — but, now, it seems like all those ships have sailed for her.

As for the series being recreated by a new cast, she says there is one way to do it – only one, and it would require the services of a specific person.

