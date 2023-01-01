Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s marriage sucks | Entertainment





Brooklyn Peltz Beckham feared his wife wouldn’t marry him. Brooklyn, 23, married actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, 27, in April, but admitted his nerves got triggered just before Nicola walked down the aisle. He told Interview magazine: “I was a little nervous. I was actually really nervous. Right before that I was like, ‘Oh my god, what if she doesn’t come down?!’ So I was on my guard: ‘I’m getting married to my best friend, what if she doesn’t want to?’ But I went downstairs and as soon as she came out I burst into tears. It was an amazing day. Marrying your best friend is the best thing you can do. Find the person who makes you a better person and marry -the right person changes your life and makes it 100 times better.” Brooklyn also talked about spending Thanksgiving with Selena Gomez. He said: “She came over a couple of days before Thanksgiving and one night we were cooking in the kitchen; I was making a fish and chips sandwich; we were all hanging out and Selena was taking little videos and she put it all together which was really nice. And then a few days later I helped cook [for] Thanksgiving.” And Brooklyn revealed he tries not to care what people think of him. He said: Honestly, my wife and I take pictures all the time. But I don’t really care what I look like, to be honest. Yeah, I don’t really mind. I love taking pictures of me, my wife, my friends, my family, her family. So it doesn’t really bother me, actually.”

