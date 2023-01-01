Anushka Sharma to Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan Bollywood Celebrities Wish Fans New Year





From Varun Dhawan to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities ushered in the new year with their loved ones. Take a look at how your favorite star rang in the New Year.

Anushka Sharma to Arjun Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities wish fans New Year.

By India Today Web Desk: Bollywood stars had a great time celebrating the New Year with friends and family. While some decided to jet off for a vacation with loved ones, others decided to celebrate the special day at home with a reunion. With lots of surprises and fun elements expected in 2023, find out how your favorite Bollywood celebrity celebrated the New Year. BOLLYWOOD STARS’ NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS From Varun Dhawan to Arjun Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, this year Bollywood celebrities have decided to fly to their favorite vacation destinations. Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story and shared a photo of his last night celebrations in Ranthambore with his wife Natasha Dalal and friends Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mohit Marwah, designer Kunal Rawal and more. He captioned the happy image and wrote, 2023 we’re coming (sic) Varun Dhawan shares a photo from the New Year celebrations Malaika Arora shared a romantic photo with her boyfriend Arjun on Instagram and wrote Hello 2023. Love n light (sic) Anushka, who rang in the New Year with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika in Dubai, took to her Instagram Stories and uploaded some photos as she ushered in the New Year. One of the photos showed the actress posing with Virat. The other photo featured a beautiful sunset with crystal clear water flowing by. The view appears to be from the couple’s hotel room. She captioned the photos and wrote Happy New Year (sic) with a white heart-shaped emoticon. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate New Year in Dubai. Ananya Panday also shared a bunch of photos from her vacation in Phuket where she flew out with friends for the New Year celebrations. 2023 I’m readyAre you? (sic) Posted on: January 1, 2023

