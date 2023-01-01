Who was Bob Penny? Forrest Gump actor dies aged 87





Bob Penny of Forrest Gump fame died on December 25, aged 87. A retired poetry professor at the University of Alabama, he also starred in films like Forrest Gump and Sweet Home Alabama. Also Read: When Pele, Bobby Moore, Remembers Iconic Shirt Swap in Mexico 70s, Starred in a Sylvester Stallone Movie Several Hollywood and theater personalities have expressed their grief over the passing of a senior actor. “Bob Penny captured all of our hearts at the Birmingham Festival Theater and put his all into his work,” Rhonda Erbrick, chair of the theatre’s board of directors, was quoted as saying in a statement to the Economic Times. She added that Penny “is and always has been an actress and a joy to be around.” To read also: Vivienne Westwood children: all about Benjamin Westwood and Joseph Corre Who was Bob Penny? Bob Penny was a poet and teacher who also acted in films and appeared on television shows. He was born on June 29, 1935 in Anniston, Alabama. He reportedly spent his early years in North Carolina, but later returned to his home state, where he worked for a long time as a professor of poetry at the University of Alabama. Also read: Who is Tristan Tate? brother Andrew Tate, ex-girlfriend Bianca Dragusanu, age, net worth He won the Applause Prize for Drama from the Alabama School of Fine Arts in 1996. After retirement, he worked in television commercials before moving into films. Then the movies started coming. I really got lucky. I had very small roles but they helped pay the mortgage, Penny reportedly told AL.com in 2008, as quoted by the Economic Times. The performances, as well as the money, also earned him critical praise. Also read: Brazilian football legend Pelé dies at 82 after battle with colon cancer, football clubs pay tribute He was seen in popular films such as Mississippi Burning (1988), Oscar-winning Forrest Gump (1994), The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000), and Sweet Home Alabama (2002), among others. He also appeared in TV shows including In the Heat of the Night, starring American actor Carroll O Connor and fellow American actor Howard E. Rollins Jr. The veteran actor had roles in 30 films and television series.

