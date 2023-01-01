Former Interim and Acting Chancellor Bill McCoy has died





In a Dec. 30 message to campus, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz announced the passing of William Octavius ​​McCoy, 55, who served as acting and interim chancellor of the Carolinas in 1999 and 2000. McCoy was a savvy and inspirational leader who postponed his retirement plans to take the helm at a difficult time for the University, Guskiewicz wrote. Our community was then mourning the untimely loss of Chancellor Michael Hooker, and McCoy led our campus through a critical period of transition with a steady hand and a compassionate heart. McCoy also served as interim chancellor while Hooker underwent medical treatment. McCoy’s business acumen benefited the University in a time of great need, the post continues. He faced a large budget deficit which he quickly resolved. He then implemented a revamped budget process to stabilize the University’s financial operations. McCoy’s priorities also included addressing issues such as faculty compensation, planning a $1.5 billion capital campaign, and continuing work on a campus master plan. Under his leadership, the University also celebrated successes, including the launch of the Robertson Scholars Program and the inaugural year of the Carolina Center for Public Service, two landmark initiatives that continue to this day. McCoy began his career at Southern Bell, where he rose through the ranks to become president of BellSouth Enterprises Inc. in 1986. He retired from BellSouth as vice chairman of the board in 1995. For the next three years, he worked at UNC System as vice president of finance before retiring for a second time. A native of Snow Hill, McCoy graduated from Phi Beta Kappa of Carolina with a degree in business administration, then served in the United States Marine Corps as a helicopter pilot. He earned a master’s degree in business administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he was a Sloan Scholar. For decades, McCoy continued to give to the University. He and his late wife, Sara, were generous donors to several areas, including the Kenan-Flagler Business School, College of Arts and Sciences, Carolina Performing Arts, and PlayMakers Repertory Company. He has served on the university’s board of visitors, steering committees for the Bicentennial and Carolina First campaigns, and served as chair of the UNC Kenan-Flagler Board of Visitors. He also served as Chairman of the National Development Council, a member of the UNC Health Care System Board of Directors, and a member emeritus of the Kenan-Flagler Advisory Board. In recognition of his loyalty, McCoy received the Distinguished Service Medal from the General Alumni Associations and the board’s highest honor, the William Richardson Davie Award. In 2000 he was inducted into the Order of the Golden Fleece and received an honorary degree in 2004. Please join me in remembering Bill McCoy’s wonderful life and legacy in Carolina. wrote Guskiewicz. We are grateful for his outstanding leadership, dedicated service and friendship. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Her family shares that services are scheduled for January 14 at 1 p.m. at the University’s United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thewell.unc.edu/2022/12/31/former-interim-and-acting-chancellor-bill-mccoy-passes-away/

