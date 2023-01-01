The 10 Most Anticipated Bollywood Movies of 2023





In 2022, audiences started leaving their homes to watch movies in theaters rather than relying solely on OTT platforms. Last year, Bollywood produced an abundance of excellent films that we loved a lot, from Brahmastra to Drishyam 2. And now the Hindi film industry is ready to deliver box office blockbusters in the form of Pathaan , Tiger 3, Jawan, and more. in the year 2023. Here is a list of top 10 movies everyone is looking forward to in 2023. 1. Pathane As soon as Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, hits theaters on January 25, 2023, it will be an exciting start. The Siddharth Anand-directed film promises action-packed entertainment with never-before-seen action and stunts on the big screen. Additionally, Salman Khan will appear in a major cameo that establishes the YRF spy universe. 2. Tiger 3 Tiger 3, the third installment in the Tiger series, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, would advance the spy universe created by Yash Raj Films. Shah Rukh Khan plays his Pathaan avatar in a pivotal cameo in the Maneesh Sharma-directed action flick. The film will be released in November, during the celebration of Diwali. 3.Jawan Jawan, which is slated for release on June 2, 2023, will star Nayanthara and feature Shah Rukh Khan in another action movie. Shah Rukh Khan plays his Pathaan avatar in a pivotal cameo in the Maneesh Sharma-directed action flick. Atlee, the director of hits like Mersal, Bigil and Theri, is behind the camera for Jawan. Read also:Best Korean Shows of 2022: Pachinko, Lawyer Extraordinary Woo and More 4. Someone’s Brother Someone’s Life Salman Khan will maintain the tradition of releasing his films on Eid day before Diwali. Some of the best actors in the action comedy cast include Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will premiere in theaters on April 21, 2023. 5.Dunky Social comedy Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan’s third film of the year, will be a Christmas present for audiences as it is scheduled for theatrical release on December 22. Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, known for blockbusters such as 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju and the Munnabhai trilogy. 6. Animals Recent bloodstained footage of Ranbir Kapoor taken on the set of Animal has sparked a lot of interest in the upcoming film, which is being directed by Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy’s Sandeep Reddy Vanga. On August 11, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol will make their acting debuts in Animal. 7. Rocky and Rani’s love story After seven years, Karan Johar makes his directorial debut with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film has renowned actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The family film will premiere April 28, 2023 in theaters. Read also:Five interracial romantic comedies you need to watch on OTT 8. Shehzada Officially translated into Hindi as Shehzada, Allu Arjun’s hugely popular Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Originally slated for a November 2022 release, it will now hit theaters on February 10 instead of the weekend before Valentine’s Day as originally planned. 9. Adipurush Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, will be released on June 16, 2023. While the film was supposed to be released on January 12, 2023, the date was postponed later. The makers of Adipurush postponed the film’s debut to improve its visual effects after receiving heavy criticism. Audiences are eager to determine whether the final product will be fantastic or terrible. 10. Luv Ranjan’s Next Untitled Movie Starring Ranbir Kapoor Sharadha Kapoor The upcoming romance comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, slated for release in Holi 2023, comes in at number ten on our list. The as yet untitled film will be directed by Luv Ranjan, who has previously directed comedies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series.











