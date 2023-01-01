Deep Waters: “Wild Turkeys”, by Thomas Moore





This week’s poem, Thomas Moores Wild Turkeys, takes us into the quiet, grounded pleasure of sharing space with wild creatures. I like the clear imagery of these poems, and its speakers wonder how (the) their presence/centres me, measures me, wildness/at our doorstep. Moore’s fifth book of poetry, “Stones”, was published in 2021 by Moon Pie Press. Her poem How We Built Our House won a 2018 Pushcart Prize, and her work has featured on Writers Almanac and American Life in Poetry. He has taught at universities in Iran, Turkey and Mali and is a former Belfast Poet Laureate. wild turkeys

By Thomas Moore They stretch and bounce to reach

barberries like thieves

under an apple tree. Its ten degrees outside. One is waving up in

the bush to pick the red berries.

Can these birds really fly? Behind the glass door our little

Terrier roars and turkeys

scattered, one that explodes high in spruce. In one hour they are

under the bird feeder

leaving droppings and rolled up traces in the snow. Their presence

centers me, measures me, savagery

on our doorstep, like coyote droppings at the edge of the lawn. Silent

to us, the turkeys scratch

for the birds under the snow. Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer living in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in conjunction with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Wild Turkeys”, copyright 2018, originally published in Typehouse Literary Magazine and Red Stone Fragments (Moon Pie Press). It appears with permission from the author. ” Previous The 33 movies we loved in 2022 – and where to watch them Following ” Bestsellers: “Chemistry Lessons”, “The Light We Carry”

