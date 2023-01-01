Disney is closing the legendary roller coaster for a long time

Each time a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation about what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or add to the theme or completely redefine the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening a theme park that it would need constant updating.

Walt Disney World (SAY) – Get a free report in Orlando, Florida, is closing one of its rides for an extended period at its Hollywood Studios theme park. Disney World takes advantage of winter’s less appealing weather and uses it as its “off season” in January and February, which means many rides will be scheduled for periods of time. Hollywood Studios will permanently end these rides, Jedi Training Academy: Trials of the Temple, Star Wars: Galactic Spectacular, and Voyage of the Little Mermaid. Disney will temporarily close Frozen Sing-Along Celebration in January, it should reopen by the end of January.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be closing Kali River Rapids beginning January 9 with an indefinite end date and it will permanently close and demolish Primeval Whirl. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will only be down for a few days in January. In the Magic Kingdom, it’s closing its iconic Splash Mountain on January 2, 2023, and it’ll be getting an all-new theme.

Reminder on Disney Ride

Hollywood Studios is closing the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster which features the legendary band Aerosmith which has been around for about half a century.

Disney said the ride just closed for routine maintenance and is expected to reopen in the summer of 2023, according to BlogMickey.com. The ride was originally opened to the public in 1999. There was a sister roller coaster at Disneyland Paris, which opened in 2002, closed in 2019, and was revamped with the Avengers.

Since the Paris ride was redesigned, speculation has been high as to whether or not the Hollywood Studios Florida ride will meet the same fate. The new theme could be Star Wars or any number of Pixar movies. Any new ride theme probably wouldn’t be Marvel since there’s an agreement between Universal Studios Florida and the MCU. So even if Hollywood Studios’ Rock ‘n’ Roller coaster gets a makeover, it probably won’t be the same as the ones in Paris.

When one door closes another opens

Disney will always be changing its theme parks. Walt Disney knew from the start that to stay relevant and new, the parks would always be revamped, redesigned, and reimagined rides and attractions throughout the park.

When news of the Rock ‘N’ Roller ride renovation broke via Twitter, fans started coming up with new themes and also commented that the ride definitely needed some work.

“He really needs it…a nice ride that shows scuff marks of aging…” – tweeted @GlenCarballo.

“This lengthy renovation probably has more to do with the launch system than anything else. Aerosmith’s contract ends in a few days, but Disney can still pay UMG to use the songs.” – tweeted Frank @kingdomadvntrs.

While other tweets suggested other new themes. It’s clear, there’s a mix of feelings about the ride and its theme. With such a large fan base, Disney still faces some sort of backlash for any changes to its existing attractions, even after the attraction has truly exceeded its target and audience.

Splash Mountain being the perfect case, as Disney fans love the ride, but the outdated theme needs a revamp. The new theme will bring “Princess and the Frog” to the outdated attraction. Whereas instead of having a deep negative “Song of the South” overtone, it will feature a “Princess and the Frog” character Tiana chasing her dreams and empowering young women. It is in this direction that the public wants to see Disney evolve.

While many Disney fans will miss the rides and attractions that bring back that childhood nostalgia, sometimes it’s best to change the theme. Disney said it best in “Frozen”, “Let it Go”.