Kiara-Sidharth, Malaika-Arjun, Ranbir-Alia and More Bollywood Celebrities Bring In 2023 in Style: Photos





Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Now that 2023 is here, everyone is in the New Year spirit. Even Bollywood celebrities went all out to ring in the New Year, just like us. Their party photos and videos have taken the internet by storm and their followers can’t control their excitement. Well, Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted having fun together alongside Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji. As Alia Ranbir had a cozy slumber party at their house. Here’s a look at your favorite couple’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. Featured video Manish Malhotra’s Instagram Story

Manish Malhotra, Kiara-Siddharth and Rani Mukerji

A-list fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted photos of himself with rumored couple Sidharth and Kiara on his Instagram account. Along with Manish, Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji, the pair were spotted having fun in Dubai. Sidharth and Kiara can be seen side by side in a glamorous outfit in the photo that Manish posted on his Instagram account. Sid looked lively in all black, while Kiara shone in a shimmery wrap-around green outfit. Manish and Karan also chose to wear all-black clothes Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who recently became parents, are currently enjoying this new stage in their lives. This year, the duo chose to celebrate their new year in all discretion with their friends in Mumbai. Alia shared photos from their party with loved ones on Instagram in which she can be seen wearing cute pajamas and a hair accessory with a 2023 shine. Ranbir, on the other hand, wears an all-black night suit. While Luv Ranjan, Rohit Dhawan, Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and others attended the rally and were all seen wearing their nightwear. From the pictures, all we can make out is that their house party was cozy with soft string lights, candles and delicious food. Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, “Good news…to my loves.” Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli traveled to Dubai with their daughter Vamika to celebrate the New Year. Anushka posted a preview of their celebration on her Instagram as the couple were spotted at a lavish hotel enjoying a romantic family dinner. While once again Anushka took to her social media account and posted a cute selfie with her husband Virat Kohli. Varun Natasha, Arjun and Malaika

While on their way to their vacation, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal decided to enjoy the forest this time. After a walk in the forest, we saw them enjoying the good weather. Well, Varun posted a group photo on his Instagram Story which also featured B-town lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora as they showed their brightest smiles for the photo. Their group is seen standing under an illuminated tree as they dress for winter. The JugJugg star Jeeyo captioned the photo, “2023 here we come.” We are India Forums wishes everyone a very Happy New Year.

