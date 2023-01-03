A Night in Hollywood | News, Sports, Jobs





Facing Autism Inc. is looking to dance at its second annual Special Needs Ball.

Prom, “One Night in Hollywood” will be held Saturday, March 4 at the Best Western Starlite Village Inn & Suites, 1518 Third Ave. NW Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and dancing will follow from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and include dinner and dancing. The deadline to purchase tickets is February 15. Facing Autism Inc. is a grassroots organization that works to increase autism awareness and acceptance for people on the autism spectrum by hosting community events for people with special needs and their families. “We do a lot of events for the younger population, so our council was trying to set up something for the older population with special needs in our area,” said board member Michelle Hammersland. “We decided it would be good because a lot of them, like my own son, didn’t go to their high school proms, so we thought it would be good to have one specifically designed for people. with special needs.” Last year’s event, held at Iowa Central Community College’s East Campus in February, was a “huge success,” said Hammersland. “We exceeded our space this first year.” The ball is open to all people with special needs aged 16 or over and is not limited to people with autism. Last year, Hammersland said, a young man and his mother traveled from near Omaha to watch the dance. “Caregivers are encouraged to attend if they feel their person needs this support,” said Hammersland. “We’re just asking that they buy a ticket as well.” Tickets will soon be available at Hy-Vee in Fort Dodge, but can also be purchased online now at https://bit.ly/3Ci6HX6. The deadline to purchase tickets will be Feb. 15 and no tickets will be available at the door the night of the event, Hammersland said. Dinner will be served by the Starlite, with dessert from Larita’s Cakes ‘n More, and dancing will be hosted by Mojo Productions. Students in Iowa Central’s photography program will also set up a photo booth during the dance. Evening dress is welcome, but not required. For more information about the dance or the organization, visit https://facingautismfd.com/. Contact [email protected] if dietary accommodations are needed. Facing the autism ball When: dinner from 5:30 p.m., dance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, March 4 Where: Best Western Starlite Village, 1518 Third Ave. NW Cost: $15 per person To buy tickets online: Go to https://bit.ly/3Ci6HX6. Tickets will also soon be available at Hy-Vee. The order deadline is February 15. No tickets will be available at the door. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox A winter ice storm is set to hit the northern half of Iowa today, with some of the freezing rain beginning… Due to the forecast ice storm, delivery of today’s edition of The Messenger may be delayed. The entire…

