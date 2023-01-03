Jeremy Renner crash: Avengers star in critical but stable condition after snow clearing incident





Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after being involved in an accident while clearing snow, the cast’s rep has said. The Avengers star was airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries in the weather-related incident on Sunday, January 1. We can confirm that Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries sustained after suffering a weather-related accident while clearing snow earlier today, a spokesperson for the actor said. The Hollywood Reporter late Sunday evening. The Hawkeye actor is with his family and receiving excellent care, the rep added. The 51-year-old man, a rancher above Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountains, was reportedly airlifted to hospital. The actor became a household name after his role as a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008. The Hurt Locker. He received back-to-back Oscar nominations for his performances in the war thriller Kathryn Bigalows and the 2010 crime drama. The city. He is also well known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvels Avengers franchise, including the TV miniseries. Hawk Eye. His accident took place while the United States was hit by a deadly and historic blizzard. At least 60 people have died after the winter storm, dubbed the blizzard of the century, hit North America with extremely cold and high winds. The storm caused power outages, trapped people in cars and knocked out power to homes, with police unable to reach those in need of help. Renner posted a photo to Twitter on Dec. 13 showing his car completely covered in snow, writing in the caption: Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke. Renner is set to appear in the second season of Mayor of Kingstowndue to air in two weeks.

