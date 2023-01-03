Actor Jeremy Renner in intensive care after snow removal accident





Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was in critical but stable condition on Monday after a snowplow he was using to dig his family crushed one of his legs. He remains in the intensive care unit after surgery, his spokesperson Told The New York Times. the Hawk Eye and Injured locker the star was airlifted to a local hospital on Sunday after one of his neighbors, a doctor, put a tourniquet around his leg to stop the heavy bleeding, according to TMZ. The incident took place in Washoe County, Nevada, where Renner has a home. CNN reported Monday that Renner had undergone two surgeries to treat serious injuries. Canon Brown, who works at a local snowboard shop and has previously done landscaping work at Renner, told The Daily Beast on Monday that he did not witness the crash, although he did see the helicopter evacuate Renner. The Washoe County Sheriff said in a statement that he responded to a traumatic injury in the Mt. Rose Highway area of ​​Reno, Nevada, then coordinated with other agencies to arrange the flight to the hospital. Mr. Renner was the only party involved in the incident, the sheriff said, adding that the office was still investigating the incident. Another of Renner’s neighbors told The Daily Beast that she and her family are keeping him in our thoughts and prayers, but she declined to comment further on the accident. Renner’s publicist also released a statement on behalf of his family, in which they expressed their gratitude to the amazing doctors and nurses caring for him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Mayor of Reno Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. .. They are also extremely overwhelmed and appreciate the outpouring of love and support from his fans. The 51-year-old has a home in the Lake Tahoe area, which was hit by a monster New Year’s storm, and he frequently posts on social media about his difficult life there. Five weeks ago, an Instagram post showed him making donuts in the snow in a Jeep. More recently, he posted a photo of a vehicle buried under a thick layer of snow. In December 2021, a video showed him driving a large Idaho Norland snowblower with the caption: I have so much respect for Mother Earth, and Mother Nature I expect to lose the fight but I will always do my best. better. According to Brown, Renner is super nice but keeps a low profile in the area. I’m not sure too many people know he even lives in Reno. It happens [as] a shock to many people I talk to about it, he said. Marilyn Jankowski, who owns a home near Renner, also described him as a private person. He waves to people if he’s driving in or out, and we respond, which all the neighbors do, she said. A few years ago, she added, Renner kept a fire truck on his property when the area was struggling with wildfires. It made me feel much safer knowing there was a fire truck ready to go, she said. The two-time Oscar nominee is currently starring in the Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown and also capitalizing on the buzz by including a hot sauce bearing his name in Glass Onion.

