Bollywood celebrities will become a topic of discussion in the media every moment, whether it is their wedding planning or pregnancy news, they always attract the attention of photographers.

But there are B-town divas who broke all the stereotypes and got pregnant before they married.

End your curiosity here and check out the list of Bollywood divas who got pregnant before marriage.

Alia Bhat

The wedding of Alia’s most versatile actress made media buzz in April 2022.

But most shocking to everyone is her pregnancy news in June which left everyone puzzled that she was pregnant before her wedding.

Also Read: From Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal, Watch Bollywood Superstars’ First Audition

Sridevi

Hawaiian actress Sridevi married Bonney Kapoor in 1996 when she was 7 months pregnant.

Later, she gave birth to a daughter Jhanvi in ​​1997.

Konkana Sen Sharma

Bengali beauty Konkana got pregnant before her wedding. She married Ranveer Shorey in September 2010.

Later, she gave birth to her son Haroon in March 2011.

Celina Jaitley

Actress Janasheen Celina married Austrian hotelier Peter Haag in 2011.

Out of the blue for everyone, the couple quickly welcomed twins Winston and Viraaj.

It’s Mirza

Dia Mirza got pregnant before she married her then-boyfriend, Vaibhav Rekhi.

Soon they got married and gave birth to a premature boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on May 14, 2021.

neha dupia

Famous Roadies Neha Dhupia also got pregnant when she married her boyfriend Angad Bedi in May 2018.

Later, she gave birth to her daughter Mehr in November 2018.

Photo

Shruti Hassan’s mother Sarika broke the stereotype, she not only got pregnant with Kamal Hassan’s child but gave birth to their first daughter Shruti in 1986 before they married.

When Kamal divorced his first wife, dancer Vani Ganapathy, they married in 1989.