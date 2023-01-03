Connect with us

Entertainment

Bollywood divas who got pregnant before marriage

 


Bollywood celebrities will become a topic of discussion in the media every moment, whether it is their wedding planning or pregnancy news, they always attract the attention of photographers.

But there are B-town divas who broke all the stereotypes and got pregnant before they married.

End your curiosity here and check out the list of Bollywood divas who got pregnant before marriage.

Alia Bhat

Bollywood Divas Who Got Pregnant Before MarriageThe wedding of Alia’s most versatile actress made media buzz in April 2022.
Bollywood Divas Who Got Pregnant Before MarriageBut most shocking to everyone is her pregnancy news in June which left everyone puzzled that she was pregnant before her wedding.

Sridevi

Bollywood Divas Who Got Pregnant Before MarriageHawaiian actress Sridevi married Bonney Kapoor in 1996 when she was 7 months pregnant.
Bollywood Divas Who Got Pregnant Before MarriageLater, she gave birth to a daughter Jhanvi in ​​1997.

Konkana Sen Sharma

Bollywood Divas Who Got Pregnant Before MarriageBengali beauty Konkana got pregnant before her wedding. She married Ranveer Shorey in September 2010.
Bollywood Divas Who Got Pregnant Before MarriageLater, she gave birth to her son Haroon in March 2011.

Celina Jaitley

Bollywood Divas Who Got Pregnant Before MarriageActress Janasheen Celina married Austrian hotelier Peter Haag in 2011.
Bollywood Divas Who Got Pregnant Before MarriageOut of the blue for everyone, the couple quickly welcomed twins Winston and Viraaj.

It’s Mirza

Bollywood Divas Who Got Pregnant Before MarriageDia Mirza got pregnant before she married her then-boyfriend, Vaibhav Rekhi.
Bollywood Divas Who Got Pregnant Before MarriageSoon they got married and gave birth to a premature boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on May 14, 2021.

neha dupia

Bollywood Divas Who Got Pregnant Before MarriageFamous Roadies Neha Dhupia also got pregnant when she married her boyfriend Angad Bedi in May 2018.

Bollywood Divas Who Got Pregnant Before MarriageLater, she gave birth to her daughter Mehr in November 2018.

Bollywood Divas Who Got Pregnant Before MarriageShruti Hassan’s mother Sarika broke the stereotype, she not only got pregnant with Kamal Hassan’s child but gave birth to their first daughter Shruti in 1986 before they married.

Bollywood Divas Who Got Pregnant Before MarriageWhen Kamal divorced his first wife, dancer Vani Ganapathy, they married in 1989.

