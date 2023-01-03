Drishyam 2 Movie Review – Planet Bollywood





Upon its release in 2013, Jeethu Joseph Drishyam (2013) caused a stir in the Malayalam film industry. The film also marked the emergence of a new genre called family thriller. The film’s massive success led to it being recast in multiple languages. The Hindi remake starred Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in the lead roles. When watching Drishyam in any of the languages ​​it was released in, one felt strongly that the film ended on a high note and that there was no possibility of the narrative being pushed any further in any direction. However, Jeethu Joseph, who in addition to directing the original film had also written it, came up with a script for a sequel to the film. Drishyam, in this writer’s opinion, turned out to be an even more engaging thriller than the very engaging first film in the franchise. the original Drishyam 2 was a great movie and now its Hindi remake is out in theaters. Seven years have passed since Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family managed to save themselves from the police investigating the death of Sameer Deshmukh, who happened to be the son of IG Meera Deshmukh (Tabu). Thanks to his hard work, Vijay has now managed to become a movie theater owner. While the Salgaonkars live a happy life, Anju (Ishita Dutta) continues to be traumatized by the incident that happened seven years ago and changed her life forever. Meanwhile, the case takes on new life when Tarun Ahlawat (Akshaye Khanna) is appointed as the new IG in Goa. Tarun begins to investigate the case from a new angle and is determined to send Vijay and his family behind bars. The real hero of Drishyam 2 is undoubtedly the story written by Jeetu Joseph. The adapted screenplay is written by Abhishek Pathak and Aamil Keeyan Khan. Abhishek and Aamil attempted to make the storyline more accurate by eliminating some sequences and characters that we encountered in the original film. In the original film, the first half sometimes felt long or drawn out, but it was all part of a buildup that led to a very satisfying finale. Perhaps the writers here thought that those watching the Hindi version would want less drama and more thrills. Personally, I preferred the original movie’s script to this one because it had more nuance. Even the track featuring the younger girls’ friends (which isn’t there in the remake) and home visits added to the tension. Some of the new scenes, especially the one where Tarun visits the Salgaonkars at their residence and tries to intimidate them, seem to be fanciful. Ajay Devgn delivers a solid performance as Vijay Salgaonkar. In addition to portraying the character’s brilliant mind well, he also managed to effectively showcase his vulnerability. Shriya Saran delivers a decent performance. His dialogue delivery is quite awkward. Tabu has limited screen time but shines in every scene she appears in. Even though her character seems cartoonish at times, Akshaye Khanna delivers a powerful performance. Ishita Dutta leaves a mark. Kamlesh Sawant as Gaitonde delivers a memorable performance. After Ujda Chaman, Drishyam 2 is Abhishek Pathak’s second directorial feature. It shows a lot of potential. His sense of visualization is good. Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary’s camera work is nice. While the production design of Tarpan Shrivastavas is good, there’s no denying the fact that the original movie had a more realistic look and feel. The action (Amin Khatib) is well choreographed and realistic. The songs (Devi Sri Prasad) are good. Devi Sri Prasads background score is even more impressive. Comparisons aside, Drishyam 2 is a worthy sequel to the first part. The Hindi remake of Drishyam, released in 2015, averaged grosser at the box office despite being a well-made film. The film, however, enjoys huge popularity on satellite. This has helped keep curiosity around the Salgaonkar family and the situation they are going through alive in the minds of viewers.

