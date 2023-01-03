Manisha Koirala opens up on ageism in Bollywood; She says she doesn’t allow trolls to get the best of her

Manisha Koirala is one of the best actors in Indian cinema. She is known as one of the most versatile actresses in showbiz with content-rich movies she has worked in. The actress has indeed come a long way fighting against all the obstacles that come her way. Recently, the veteran actress opened up about the discrimination that happens in the industry when it comes to age, especially with women.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked if there was a time when she felt discriminated against because of her gender or age, the actress shared, People tend to discriminate. They try to put you down. On social media they say Oh you are old and you are this and that. I think it’s natural to grow with age and to be discriminated against for that, it’s a narrow way of looking at life, that a heroine should be young and pretty.

She further added, “When I read these comments, I feel like it’s a narrow-minded approach, but I also realize that I can’t be bothered. Look at other aspects of this one. There are so many great roles written for my age and I’m doing them. At 52+, I’m doing big things. I feel like it’s strengthening me.”

However, she clarifies that she herself hasn’t really missed a project because of it. She then added, I never had that victim mentality. I’m not that kind of person. Never did even during my cancer. Never done, never. That doesn’t mean I’m above the pain, the humiliation, and I don’t feel the pinch; but I just refuse to dwell on it.

Meanwhile, work-wise, Manisha will next be seen in Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Heeramandi. She was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju.

