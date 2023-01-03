Entertainment
Notable economic recovery likely in 2023, officials say
While headwinds and pressures from a turbulent global outlook and COVID-19 shocks will continue to weigh on China’s near-term outlook, the country’s economy is still showing strong resilience and vitality, which should lead to a notable recovery in 2023, officials said. and the experts said.
Zhao Chenxin, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that despite difficulties and challenges, China’s economy is likely to see an overall recovery and improvement this year as a series of measures support policies will gradually take effect.
China will work this year to give full play to the fundamental role of consumption and the key role of investment, while continuing to support the growth of the non-public sector and encourage the participation of private enterprises in major national strategic projects. , said Zhao. in a recent interview with the Xinhua News Agency.
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics offers the latest insight into multiple pressures arising from contracting demand, supply shocks and weakening expectations.
China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 47 in December from 48 in November, the NBS said on Saturday. This is the third month in a row that the PMI has remained below 50 points, separating growth from contraction as the pandemic continues to weigh on both output and demand.
Zheng Houcheng, director of the Yingda Securities Research Institute, said the data points to growing pressures on the economy, adding that China’s GDP is expected to grow at a slower pace in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter.
Zheng warned that COVID-19 infections could peak in China between January and February, which will impact the recovery in consumption and real estate investment, and that manufacturing investment is likely to slow.
Looking ahead, he expected to see stronger policy support to help the economy recover from the shocks of COVID-19, including a further reduction in the reserve requirement ratio for banks and increased financial support for key areas such as infrastructure construction, technological innovation, elderly care, logistics and carbon reduction.
Li Chao, chief economist at Zheshang Securities, said while the pandemic will continue to disrupt economic activity in the near term, China will gradually shake off the impact of COVID-19 and experience a noticeable recovery in 2023.
“Private consumption and, to a lesser extent, fixed investment and infrastructure spending, will be the main drivers of the rebound,” said Louise Loo, senior economist at UK think tank Oxford Economics.
Despite the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks, turmoil in the real estate sector and weakening external demand amid growing fears of a global recession and rising interest rates, the Chinese economy has shown resilience. strong resilience and vitality.
The onshore renminbi rose above the 6.9 to the dollar level on Friday, the last trading day before the New Year holiday, jumping more than 700 basis points from Thursday’s close, Wind Info said. .
The offshore renminbi also gained more than 500 basis points to close at 6.921 on Friday, although it fell to around 6.93 on Monday afternoon, according to Wind Info.
The jumps came amid China’s latest moves to expand financial openness and internationalize the renminbi. The People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, said on Friday that trading hours for the interbank foreign exchange market will be extended until 3 a.m. the next day, starting Tuesday, when the market reopens after the Chinese holiday. New Year. Before the new move, the onshore foreign exchange market closed at 11:30 p.m.
Oxford Economics’ Loo said the renminbi could trade around the 7-to-$1 level and strengthen moderately as China’s economic rebound gathers pace in the second and third quarters.
But the renminbi could still feel some pressure to depreciate the greenback in the near term as the Fed’s rate hike cycle is not yet over amid COVID-19 uncertainties in China, a- she declared.
