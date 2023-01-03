New on-screen Bollywood jodis to watch in 2023 – ThePrint – ANIFeed





Bombay (Maharashtra) [India]Jan 3 (ANI): Although 2022 didn’t turn out to be a good year for Bollywood, 2023 looks extremely promising. This year, moviegoers will see movies ranging from action-packed Pathaan to romantic drama “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” and gangster drama “Animal.” Interestingly, in 2023, moviegoers will also see different actors collaborating on projects. So here is a list of the new on-screen pairs that will definitely set the screens on fire with their chemistry in 2023. 1. Vicky Kaushal – Sara Ali Khan Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together in Laxman Utekar, which is yet to be titled. The two shot for the film in Madhya Pradesh. In January 2022, the duo finished filming the project. Sharing a poster from the film last year, Sara thanked Vicky for making the movie trip memorable for her. “…@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning walks and hearty cups of chai. Thank you for making this trip so memorable for me. You are one of the most humble, talented, and gifted actors I have ever met, and I am so privileged to be able to share screen space with you and learn so much from you. 2. Ranbir Kapoor – Shraddha Kapoor Get ready to witness a lot of fun as Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor reunite for the first time in the movie “Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar”. On December 14, 2022, the film’s title teaser was unveiled in which Ranbir and Shraddha were seen in goofy avatars. The film, directed by Luv Ranjan, will be released in theaters on March 8. 3. Janhvi Kapoor – Varun Dhawan Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan teamed up to play a pair of leads in Nitesh Tiwari’s “Bawaal.” During the filming of the film abroad, the actors had a lot of fun together. They shared several photos from the shoot on their respective Instagram handles. The film is set to hit screens on April 7, 2023. 4. Sidharth Malhotra – Disha Patani In ‘Yodha’, actor Sidharth Malhotra will be seen showing off his action-packed avatar with actress Disha Patani. Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, the film revolves around the theme of diversion. Its release is scheduled for July 7. 5. Shah Rukh Khan – Taapsee Pannu 2023 is undoubtedly a special year for Shah Rukh Khan fans as he returns to the big screen after four years. This year, we will see him in different roles. ‘Dunki’ is one of his most anticipated films of the year. In director Rajkumar Hirani, he will be seen sharing screen space with Taapsee Pannu. 6. Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif It will be interesting to see Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’, directed by Sriram Raghavan. (ANI) This report is generated automatically from the ANI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.

