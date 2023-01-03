Doodh mangoge: Zomato and Blinkit’s twist on this famous Bollywood dialogue will leave you wide open





Zomato and Blinkit have come together for a very interesting collaboration. This collab, primarily on advertising, takes popular Bollywood dialogue and turns it on its head. Here’s what the two companies did: Two billboards – one for Zomato and one for Blinkit – featured some of the popular dialogue from the 2002 film Maa Tujhhe Salaam. The dialogue as it appears in the film, and which has become a pop culture phenomenon with numerous memes surrounding it, says: Doodh mangoge, Kheer denge; Kashmir mangoge, cheer denge (Ask for milk, we’ll deliver kheer, ask for Kashmir and we’ll tear you apart). The advertising collaboration of Zomato and Blinkit has distorted this dialogue. The grocery delivery platform’s yellow billboard read, “Doodh mangoge, doodh denge (Ask for milk and we’ll deliver it to you).” Kheer mangoge, kheer denge (Ask for kheer and we will deliver it to you), was the slogan that appeared on the billboard of the food delivery platform, thus reflecting itself. Zomato shared the ad collaboration on Instagram and wrote, “Insta collab with billboard collaboration.” The post has so far garnered over 55,000 likes and hundreds of amused comments. Zomato is one of India’s leading food delivery apps, while Blinkit is a grocery delivery service. Customers can order everything from kheer to milk through these apps. Zomato acquired Blinkit (formerly Grofers) in an all-stock deal for Rs 4,447 crore in June 2022. Fast trading has been our stated strategic priority since last year. We have seen this industry grow rapidly in India and around the world as customers have found great value in the timely delivery of groceries and other essentials, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said during of the announcement of the agreement. Recently, Zomato co-founder and CTO Gunjan Patidar resigned from the company. Last year, the other high level exists, including that of the company’s co-founder, Mohit Gupta, Rahul Ganjoo, who was the head of new initiatives, and Siddharth Jhawar, the former vice president and chief executive. ‘Intercity, and co-founder Gaurav Gupta. Read also : To read also: A German influencer abuses Indian street vendors; is educated

