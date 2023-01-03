My God: Hollywood reacts to Jeremy Renner’s accident





Colleagues and friends gathered to send their prayers and well wishes when reports began circulating early Monday morning that the actor Jeremy Renner had been injured in an accident. Renner, who is well known for his portrayal of the comic superhero Hawkeye in a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, reportedly suffered serious injurieswhen the plow he was using to clear his Nevada driveway rolled over his legs. TMZ Entertainment Site shared video of The Hurt Locker star airlifted to hospital, and reported that a neighbor who happened to be a doctor was able to get to Renner before first responders arrived and applied a tourniquet to slow the bleeding . My God, actor Josh Gad tweeted while reading the news. Pray for @jeremyrenner and his family. My God. prayed for @JeremyRenner and his family. https://t.co/FufnlHYgCo Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 2, 2023 Comic book writer Christopher Yost also wished Renner a speedy recovery, adding: wishing@JeremyRennerfull and speedy recovery. I remember giving him a hundred different lines for his scene in Thor, he was out in the fake rain for hours on a cold night, in a pod with a bow and arrow. Couldn’t be more game, incredibly nice and genuine guy. wishing @JeremyRenner full and speedy recovery. I remember giving him a hundred different lines for his scene in Thor, he was out in the fake rain for hours on a cold night, in a pod with a bow and arrow. Couldn’t be more game, incredibly nice and genuine guy christopher yost (@yost) January 2, 2023 My heart is with @Jeremyrenner, the Guardians of the Galaxy director tweeted james gunn. My heart is with @JeremyRenner. James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 2, 2023 Terminator 2: Judgment Day actor Robert Patrick, who also starred opposite Renner in 2014’s Kill the Messenger, added, Sending thoughts and prayers for @jeremyrenner. Sending thoughts and prayers for @JeremyRenner! Robert Patrick (@robertpatrickT2) January 2, 2023 Actress Tara String, who starred opposite Renner in the 1995 comedy National Lampoons Senior Trip, also shared her best wishes: My dear @JeremyRenner. I loved you for decades. From a senior trip to #MCU. Sending you and your loved one love, light and healing strength for full recovery. #JeremyRenner. My dear @JeremyRenner. I loved you for decades. From a senior trip to #MCU. Sending you and your loved one love, light and healing strength for full recovery. #JeremyRenner pic.twitter.com/6X248TLOqC tara strong (@tarastrong) January 2, 2023 A rep for the actor released an official statement on Monday, saying, “As of now, we can confirm that Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries sustained after suffering a weather-related accident while he was clearing snow earlier in the day. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care. Renner’s last tweet before the accident was a promotion for his upcoming Disney+ reality show, Rennervations. There’s no better way to start the new year than to give back to those who need it most! Don’t miss #RenervationsComing soon @Disney+. There’s no better way to start the new year than to give back to those who need it most! Don’t miss #RenervationsComing soon @Disney+. pic.twitter.com/Pa5uX9nRHr Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 29, 2022 Shows official description reads: Jeremy Renner gives back to communities around the world by reinventing unique vehicles specifically designed to meet the needs of a community.

