Marvel actor Jeremy Renner still in intensive care after surgery after accident The Irish Times





Marvel actor Jeremy Renner suffered blunt force trauma to his chest and orthopedic injuries in an accident near his home and, following surgery, remains in intensive care in critical but stable condition, his publicist said. The 51-year-old was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after the incident, which US media said happened while he was clearing snow. His publicist said in a statement: We can confirm that Jeremy suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and underwent surgery today, January 2, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition. Jeremys family would like to express their gratitude to the amazing doctors and nurses caring for him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also extremely overwhelmed and appreciate the outpouring of love and support from her fans. Renner was injured in an area near the Mount Rose Highway, which connects Lake Tahoe and southern Reno, straddling the Nevada-California border, according to AP. The two-time Oscar nominee is well known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has also starred in films such as The Hurt Locker, American Hustle and Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol. He also stars in the Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown, the second series due to premiere on the service in the UK on January 16. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada said in a news release that it is investigating the incident. Dozens of people died across the United States in blizzard conditions over the Christmas and New Year period. An arctic explosion brought high winds and snow to Nevada on New Year’s Eve, leaving thousands of people without power. Meanwhile, another low pressure system bringing heavy snow and ice is expected to become the latest winter storm to hit the region in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service website. Renner has already spoken about the snow at his American ranch several times on social media. He tweeted a photo of what appeared to be his car stuck under several feet of snow in December, writing: Lake Tahoe snowfall no joke. Meanwhile, in an Instagram post titled Holiday, the actor shared a photo of his snow plow, captioning it: Snow cat buried in snow at ranch. He also shared a video of his snow plow a week ago on his Instagram story, writing: Who’s excited for the holidays, and another post that read: Almost done with the kids sledding hill. Pennsylvania

