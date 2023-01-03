Kody Brown: My marriage to Meri has always been horrible!





Kody Brown has delivered new insight into his failed marriage to Meri Brown. And the main insight the polygamist father of 18 offered on Sunday night’s Sister Wives special? This marriage was fundamentally doomed from the start. “We have a lot of history and I love it,” Meri admitted to welcoming Sukanya Krishnan early on, adding of her former husband: “He chose not to love me and not want a relationship with me and even to think of himself as not being married to me. So I think that’s what we’re sitting with. Kody then pointed out that the estranged couple entered plural marriage at a “young age” and had to “start a family” without the means to do so. “I married Meri and it was a difficult relationship from the very beginning,” he said on air. In the first part of that same special, Kody said he no longer considered himself married to Meri…a revelation that crushed his wife. Kody entered into a relationship with Janelle Brown after meeting his first wife, calling Janelle “a blessing of dilution”. [because] it diluted that relationship I had with Meri. “I’m in an established relationship with someone I don’t even get along with, then I bring someone else in and now it’s triangulating,” Kody explained of Janelle’s introduction in his relational universe. “And then we brought Christine in and that seemed to calm him down because we started having kids and we seemed to have this more unified focus even though the tension was perpetual.” The obvious answer to all of this, of course, may be that polygamy is a horribly unfair and sexist arrangement. But Kody doesn’t see it that way; he says his marriage to Meri turned into a “storm” immediately after their “honeymoon period”. For the record, Meri and Kody married in 1990 and the couple welcomed child Leon Brown in 1995. He eventually spiritually married Janelle and Christine before welcoming the fourth, final and, at this point, his only legal wife, Robyn Brown. Kody Brown does more of his trademark rant on Sister Wives. In November 2021, however, Christine announced her departure from the family, moving back to Utah in stride. Since then, Janelle has also confirmed that she and Kody are estranged, while it looks like Meri has finally gotten the message and isn’t really with Kody anymore. In the second part of this meeting, meanwhile, Kody said for the first time that Janelle had previously left plural marriage. “The family was in a bad place because Janelle moved away. She was finished. She left with her mother,” he revealed. “I didn’t feel like she was leaving me, but she was leaving them because I wasn’t giving her enough support. She couldn’t stand being with Christine and Meri anymore. “It was just too much pressure on his life.” Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.

