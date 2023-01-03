Cineworld warns against stock dilution of any deal – Daily Business





Cineworld is working on a plan to preserve value Shares of Cineworld Group fell sharply after it said there had been no discussions with AMC Entertainment Holdings regarding the sale of its film assets and warned shareholders that any deal would result in very significant dilution of existing stakes. The cinema chain, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, said discussions are continuing with key stakeholders to develop a plan that will maximize value for the benefit of moviegoers and all other stakeholders. Along with the development of a plan to restructure the capital structure of the group, the company will also carry out a marketing process in pursuit of a transaction to maximize the value of the group’s assets, focusing on proposals for the group as a whole, he said. These proposals should be made to potential suitors this month. But Cineworld stressed that it has not launched and does not intend to launch a separate marketing process for the sale of any of its assets on an individual basis. Any sale transaction for the group as a whole would not include the sale of Cineworld itself and would therefore not be subject to the rules of the takeover bid code, the company added. But he warned that any restructuring or sale transaction agreed to with stakeholders would result in very significant dilution of existing Cineworld stakes and there is no guarantee of recovery for holders of existing Cineworld stakes. Cineworld went public on the London Stock Exchange in 2007 and its acquisition of Regal Entertainment Group created the world’s second largest cinema company (by number of screens). It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Israel and the United States. The shares plunged 9% in early trading and were trading down around 6% after an hour of trading.

