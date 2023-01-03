Actor Jeremy Renner in critical but stable condition after surgery following snowplow accident WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio





RENO, Nev. — Actor Jeremy Renner underwent surgery and remains in critical but stable condition after an accident involving a snowplow. >> Read more trending news A publicist for the 51-year-old Avengers star said in a statement to The Associated Press that Renner is in an intensive care unit after having surgery on Monday. Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in the accident, The New York Times reported. Jeremys family would like to express their gratitude to the amazing doctors and nurses caring for him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, the statement said, according to the PA. They are also extremely overwhelmed and appreciate the outpouring of love and support from her fans. A source close to the actor confided CNN that he needed two surgeries to treat the injuries he sustained in the accident. In one Press releasethe Washoe County Sheriff's Office said Renner was the only person involved in the crash, but did not specify how it happened. Renner has lived in Washoe County for about 10 years and told the Reno Gazette Journal in 2019 that he moved there due to the majestic mountains and strong sense of community. Renner is a two-time acting Oscar nominee for his work in The Hurt Locker and The Town, according to the PA. He is also known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Film and TV Universe. Jeremy Renner through the years SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: Jeremy Renner of Marvel Studios' 'Hawkeye' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel at Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

