Actor Jeremy Renner seriously injured while shoveling snow in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) Avengers star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured while shoveling snow in Reno, Nev., and is in critical condition.
Authorities and the cast’s rep haven’t explained how the accident happened, but the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night that Renner needed to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
Renner, 51, is in critical condition although stable, the cast’s rep said Sunday. No further details on the extent of Renner’s injuries were available.
Renner was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road connecting Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and southern Reno. Renner owns a home in Washoe County, which includes Reno, and told the Reno Gazette Journal in 2019 that he chose the area because Reno was the right size city for him, it has majestic scenery and that enabled him and his family to ski frequently. .
Renner was the only person involved in Sunday’s crash, and the sheriff’s office said in a news release it was investigating.
Renner plays Hawkeye, a member of the Avengers superhero team in the sprawling Marvel film and TV universe.
He’s twice nominated for an acting Oscar, scoring back-to-back nods for The Hurt Locker and The Town. Renner’s portrayal of a 2009 Iraq bomb disposal specialist, The Hurt Locker, helped him become a household name.
The Avengers in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s big storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in multiple sequels and getting his own Disney+ series, Hawkeye.
The story has been updated to correct that The Hurt Locker was released in 2009 and not 2008.
