Entertainment
The 2023 Public Domain Includes Sherlock Holmes, Plus These Books, Movies, and Songs
A collection of Sherlock Holmes, the first film to win the top Oscar award, and a classic Irving Berlin ditty are among the thousands of books, films, and musical compositions that will enter the American public domain in 2023.
Among the most famous of this year’s crop are “The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes,” which decisively ends a decades-long saga of Arthur Conan Doyle’s estate attempting to curb the use of the character by other authors, the wartime romance “Wings” and Berlin’s “Puttin’ On the Ritz.”
Works by Hemingway, Gershwin and Woolf fell into the public domain this year
Several other works by acclaimed authors enter the public domain this year, including Virginia Woolf’s “To the Lighthouse,” Ernest Hemingway’s “Men Without Women” collection, and Agatha Christie’s “The Big Four.”
The 1927 film “Wings,” starring (left to right) Charles Rogers, Clara Bow and Richard Arlen, entered the public domain this year. Credit: Everett-Collection
Several musical classics are entering the public domain, including “The Best Things in Life Are Free,” from the musical “Good News” (also known for the song to which “Mad Men” character Bert Cooper left the series) ; the Gershwins’ love song “‘S Wonderful”; songs from Oscar Hammerstein’s musical “Show Boat” and, to the delight of frozen dessert lovers everywhere, “(I Scream You Scream, We All Scream for) Ice Cream”.
How things enter the public domain
Some countries, which follow the term “life over 50”, will bring the works of people who died in 1972 into the public domain (New Zealand and many Asian and African countries follow this model). Other countries follow “life over 70” (this includes the UK and much of South America).
Some notable additions to the public domain in 2023
Movies
“Metropolis”, Fritz Lang
“The Jazz Singer”, Alan Crosland
“Wings”, William A. Wellman
“The Tenant: A History of the London Fog”, Alfred Hitchcock
“The King of Kings”, Cecil B. Demille
“Upstream”, John Ford
Books
“At the Lighthouse”, Virginia Woolf
“Men Without Women”, Ernest Hemingway
“The Sherlock Holmes Case Book”, Arthur Conan Doyle
“The Big Four”, Agatha Christie
“Now we are six”, AA Milne
“America”, Franz Kafka
“Time Regained,” Marcel Proust
“The San Luis Rey Bridge”, Thornton Wilder
The music
“The Best Things in Life Are Free”, George Gard De Sylva, Lew Brown, Ray Henderson; from the musical “Good News”
“Puttin’ on the Ritz,” Irving Berlin
“(I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For) Ice Cream”, Howard Johnson, Billy Moll, Robert A. King
“I Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man”; “Ol’ Man River”, Oscar Hammerstein II, Jerome Kern; from the musical “Show Boat”
“Potato Head Blues, Gully Low Blues”, Louis Armstrong
Top image: A statue of Sherlock Holmes outside Baker Street station in London. The character enters the American public domain in 2023.
|
