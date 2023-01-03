The 2023 Public Domain Includes Sherlock Holmes, Plus These Books, Movies, and Songs





Written by Scottie Andrew, CNN A collection of Sherlock Holmes, the first film to win the top Oscar award, and a classic Irving Berlin ditty are among the thousands of books, films, and musical compositions that will enter the American public domain in 2023. When a work of art enters the public domain, it means that no one owns the copyright. Anyone can distribute, consume or reinvent these works without having to pay royalties. Public domain books, movies, and artwork are also often more easily distributed and sometimes free to consume. Among the most famous of this year’s crop are “The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes,” which decisively ends a decades-long saga of Arthur Conan Doyle’s estate attempting to curb the use of the character by other authors, the wartime romance “Wings” and Berlin’s “Puttin’ On the Ritz.” Do you remember the trailer for an indie horror movie starring the bloodthirsty Winnie the Pooh? Filmmakers were able to turn beloved children’s characters like Piglet and Christopher Robin into villains — and the Walt Disney Company, producer of many Pooh movies, couldn’t do anything about it — all because AA’s Pooh books Milne became part of the public domain last year. Works by Hemingway, Gershwin and Woolf fell into the public domain this year One of the most notable additions to the public domain this year is “The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes” which contains Doyle’s last stories about Holmes. Although US copyright law states that the original version of a character enters the public domain when the work in which it appears – even if it is the first in a series whose copyrights have not expired – Doyle’s estate has sometimes pushed back against other creators’ depictions of Holmes in their work. It ends this year, now that “The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes” enters the public domain, according to the Public Domain Study Center at Duke University. (Holmes was part of the UK public domain since 2000.) Several other works by acclaimed authors enter the public domain this year, including Virginia Woolf’s “To the Lighthouse,” Ernest Hemingway’s “Men Without Women” collection, and Agatha Christie’s “The Big Four.” The 1927 film “Wings,” starring (left to right) Charles Rogers, Clara Bow and Richard Arlen, entered the public domain this year. Credit: Everett-Collection Among the movies, “Wings,” a 1927 film starring Clara Bow that was named “Outstanding Picture” at the first-ever Academy Awards, is now in the public domain, as is “Metropolis,” the science-fiction film. Iconic German fiction directed by Fritz Lang whose influence is evident throughout the science fiction genre. Another new addition to the public domain is Al Jolson’s controversial film “The Jazz Singer”, known as the first film with synchronized recorded dialogue though he is infamous for several scenes of Jolson performing in blackface. Several musical classics are entering the public domain, including “The Best Things in Life Are Free,” from the musical “Good News” (also known for the song to which “Mad Men” character Bert Cooper left the series) ; the Gershwins’ love song “‘S Wonderful”; songs from Oscar Hammerstein’s musical “Show Boat” and, to the delight of frozen dessert lovers everywhere, “(I Scream You Scream, We All Scream for) Ice Cream”. How things enter the public domain There is no “one” public domain, according to the journal and the research project Public domain review . Instead, there is a system of composites: in the United States, the works that entered the public domain this year were published in 1927. Some countries, which follow the term “life over 50”, will bring the works of people who died in 1972 into the public domain (New Zealand and many Asian and African countries follow this model). Other countries follow “life over 70” (this includes the UK and much of South America). Some notable additions to the public domain in 2023 Movies “Metropolis”, Fritz Lang “The Jazz Singer”, Alan Crosland “Wings”, William A. Wellman “The Tenant: A History of the London Fog”, Alfred Hitchcock “The King of Kings”, Cecil B. Demille “Upstream”, John Ford Books “At the Lighthouse”, Virginia Woolf “Men Without Women”, Ernest Hemingway “The Sherlock Holmes Case Book”, Arthur Conan Doyle “The Big Four”, Agatha Christie “Now we are six”, AA Milne “America”, Franz Kafka “Time Regained,” Marcel Proust “The San Luis Rey Bridge”, Thornton Wilder The music “The Best Things in Life Are Free”, George Gard De Sylva, Lew Brown, Ray Henderson; from the musical “Good News” “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” Irving Berlin “(I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For) Ice Cream”, Howard Johnson, Billy Moll, Robert A. King “I Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man”; “Ol’ Man River”, Oscar Hammerstein II, Jerome Kern; from the musical “Show Boat” “Potato Head Blues, Gully Low Blues”, Louis Armstrong “S’Wonderful”, George and Ira Gershwin; from the musical “Funny Face” Top image: A statue of Sherlock Holmes outside Baker Street station in London. The character enters the American public domain in 2023.

