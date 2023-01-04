Entertainment
Reddit users find that Apple is increasing its battery replacement service fee
And were back! Well, just me for now anyway. It came covers CES, so if you're there, look it up and say hello! Thank you very much to Henry for running the Daily Crunch train last week. It was a pleasure to read it and I hope you enjoyed it too. It looks like we're back with a long list of news, so let's get started. Christina
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
It’s hard to pull the wool over the eyes of Reddit users: If you have an out-of-warranty Apple iPhone, iPad, or MacBook, you might want to join Reddit. Users spotted and quickly circulated a change to the repair pages for devices that indicated battery replacement service charges would increase to $50 for those devices, Ivan reports.
-
Sit Down, Bonk, Sit Dog: New Bonk Dog Coin is credited with contributing to a spike in Solana’s price. Cryptocurrency prices had been volatile lately, Jacqueline wrote, after the whole FTX debacle.
-
TikTok creates its own adults-only room: The ability to restrict TikTok live streams to adult viewers is now something the social media giant is making available to creators for short videos, Aisha reports.
Startups and VCs
Can co-CEOs work? If you are a company with two founders looking for this advice, Beca and Darrell have a maid Podcast found for you. This time they were joined by Brexit co-founder and co-CEO Henrique Dubugraswho spoke not only about the company’s credit card and expense management startup, but also what made him and his co-founder, Pedro Franceschi, decide to be co-CEOs .
And we have three more for you:
-
If 2022 was a headline: Natasha M, Mary Ann and alexander solicited answers to this question and compiled a list of how you described the 2022 tech industries.
-
The sharing economy, but for hospital rooms: HD is a Southeast Asian startup that bets that matching supply and demand can also apply to vacant hospital rooms. Rita has more on how the company does this.
-
BharatPe CEO is absent: pot holder reports that BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer plans to leave the India-based fintech at the end of the week. Although CFO Nalin Negi will assume the role of interim CEO, the company is already on shaky ground: BharatPe fired its founder last year after discovering he allegedly misused company funds.
How to Make the Most of Your Big Startup Fundraising Moment
Picture credits: Anatolij Fominyh / EyeEm (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
Regardless of size, seed investments are a sign of validation for any startup.
However, “when you see other companies raising hundreds of millions of dollars, it can be easy to think that no one will be interested in hearing about your much smaller startups,” writes Scott Brown, CMO of Hum Capital.
In this startup marketing handbook, Brown explains how founders can use fundraising announcements to maximize media interest, comply with SEC guidelines, and align more closely with investors to “ get the best value for money”.
One more from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
If you were hoping for news from Nvidia today, boy, we’ve got you covered. Roman, Rebecca and brian listened to a virtual CES press conference so you don’t have to. Some highlights include many Nvidias tools built into cars: Mercedes will use Nvidia’s digital twin technology modernize its factories, Foxconn electric vehicles will be built with Nvidia’s self-driving toolkit, and Hyundai, BYD and Polestar are among the automakers that will use the company for its in-car gaming features. Meanwhile, Nvidias robot simulator adds human colleagues and Nvidia updates GeForce Now with RTX 4080 performance for premium users.
And we have five more for you:
-
One for all and all for unionization: Microsoft now has its first official union in the United States, Amanda written. At ZeniMax, a game studio she owns, 300 quality assurance testers voted to unionize, which she says is becoming a trend in the gaming industry.
-
The pirates came knocking: The LockBit ransomware gang claims responsibility for a ransomware attack on the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, Carly reports. HACLA provides affordable housing for over 19,000 people in the city.
-
show pony: Ingrid written on New high-end 24-core 13th Gen Intel processors and its new CES strategy. For all your CES news, stay tuned to CES event page dedicated to TechCrunchs throughout the conference, until January 8.
-
To infinity and beyond: Aria in your view of the space industry trends for 2023. Spoiler, this year will be bigger than 2022.
-
Tesla ran out of gas when delivering vehicles in the fourth quarter: Rebecca written on Tesla delivers 405,278 vehicles in the fourth quarter, which was nearly 5% below Wall Street expectations.
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-crunch-reddit-users-discover-230528408.html
