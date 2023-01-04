Lots to come in 2023 in entertainment and in Chicago

I’ve never made a New Year’s resolution, but I’ve spent many fruitful hours in the first days of a new year looking back on the past year. In doing so, I was able to discover things that I had missed, or others that I had simply forgotten.

That’s life, but revisiting a previous year by reading what my colleagues in the press have to say is not at all a bad way to welcome the news. Their chosen 2022 favorites give me plenty to start filling out my reading, listening and watching lists in 2023. Naturally, I also re-read some of what I wrote in 2022, mostly to remind me of the delights and disasters of the past.

I re-read what I had written about Joe Winston’s documentary Punch 9 for Harold Washington.

As I wrote when it premiered on local movie screens in the fall, there have been, in the city’s long and politically colorful history, 56 mayors, drawn to work for various reasons, venal and admirable. Few of them, I would say, were as fascinating or important as Harold Washington.

Mayor Harold Washington is joined by a crowd during a visit to the homes of Robert Taylor in 1987. (Jos Mor/Chicago Tribune)

The film is not yet available for streaming but should be later this year. Meanwhile, similar entertainment comes to you almost immediately, as an election approaches.

Many people run for the city council, which is made up of 50 men and women who, with varying degrees of intelligence, power, and efficiency, form Chicago’s legislative body. They meet at least once a month to debate and vote on all sorts of things important to the running of the city. On a more intimate level, they also monitor the needs, concerns and complaints of the 55,000 people, on average, who live in their respective neighborhoods.

In 2022, I wrote about one of the contestants, Sam Royko, the son of columnist Mike Royko. He is a candidate for Alderman of 1st Ward and I noted how low his late father held aldermen, once he wrote I wouldn’t call any alderman a loudmouth because that’s not would not be accurate. Most of them have carefully learned to speak in low voices. A whisper is more difficult for a listening device to pick up.

Election day is February 28 however, if no mayoral candidate (or alderman) receives a majority of the vote, which seems likely at this time according to various polls and experts, a run-off will take place on April 4.

What can we expect?

I’m not in the business of prediction, but I will tell you that I expect to be bombarded with advertisements and examples of the power of television to not only affect our lives, but to change the way we speak.

Listen carefully to TV and radio presenters and reporters in the days and weeks ahead. I can guarantee that the word mayoral will be spoken thousands of times and consistently mispronounced by the majority of those who say it, those we have come to trust.

The correct pronunciation emphasizes the first syllable: MAY-ou-al. But with a few proud exceptions, the late John Callaway of WTTW Channel 11 and currently Mike Flannery of Fox 32 News, everyone on the tube and the air emphasizes the second syllable: May-OR-al.

Many elections ago, Jessica Williams, then an assistant professor of linguistics at the University of Illinois at Chicago and now a professor emeritus there, told me: That’s just plain wrong. It is not an uncommon speech pattern to shift emphasis when a word changes from noun to adjective. But I think (this pronunciation) stuck because it’s perceived as more prestigious and sounds classier. Of course, it bothers me. I don’t like to hear a word spoken the wrong way.

But we will hear it and maybe a little more than my colleague Nina Metz, who watches more TV than most people. She recently gave us a nice Top Ten 2022 list, in which she wrote, Over 500 scripted shows released in the last 12 months. Yes, we critics maybe watch more TV than the average person. But there’s no way to take a look at the majority of what’s out there. It’s just reality.

Jeremy Allen White, left, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in a scene from “The Bear.” (AP)

Among his best shows, I’ve watched two: The Bear, about the sweaty, cacophonous kitchen dynamics of a Chicago Mr. Beef-esque sandwich shop, a surprisingly rich and affectionate portrayal in this darkly comedic drama; and Interview with the Vampire, about bloodthirsty characters in what Metz calls a series that is vibrantly written, self-assured, and unexpectedly funny. Yes, funny.

The rest of his list will be new to me, as will many things that will happen in 2023. There will be happiness and there will be sadness. I know this because each of my years in journalism, and there have been many, has been strewn with death since I am often tasked with writing obituaries. There was a recent story that captured some of the people and places that left last year.

But that list didn’t include people like Jim Schwall, the co-founder of the great Siegel-Schwall Group and of whom Corky Siegel said: He could do just about anything he wanted to do. He was a guitar master, an artist, an incredible photographer. He was a poet and a great songwriter. He was also a humanist. A great man. Or Susan Nussbaum, talented actress, writer and passionate disability activist.

The past year has a lot to digest as we move into the uncertainty, joys and sorrows of 2023, but know that Susan Nussbaums’ father, the great actor Mike Nussbaum, turned 99 on December 29, 2022.

[email protected]