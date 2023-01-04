Chelsea Handler has ‘conversations’ about ‘Daily Show’ host gig – The Hollywood Reporter

Chelsea Handler is looking to The daily show as his next act.

Appearing in the last episode of The daily beastit is the last laugh podcast, the comedian says she’s getting very serious about reprising the late-night gig, which Trevor Noah officially pulled last month. Handler was announced as a guest host ahead of Noah’s final episode on December 8, with names including John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn and Sarah Silverman, as well as current correspondents Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic.

“As soon as Trevor [Noah stepped down from The Daily Show] and they were saying they needed guest hosts, I was like, yeah, let’s go, I’m going to do that too. And it’s a perfect job for me. It’s a great gig,” she told Matt Wilstein. “We’re definitely going to have conversations about that, that’s for sure.”

the old Chelsea lately and chelsea the host says she and Daily show Executive producer Jen Flanz is “already communicating what I’d like to try, what I’d like to do.”

“I have a week there so I will definitely try some stuff. I will have fun and bring it,” she added.

Manager’s previous accommodation jobs include Lately, which she directed for more than half a decade at E!, and The Chelsea Handler Show, launched and concluded in 2016 on the same network. (Handler also hosted two talk show seasons chelsea for Netflix.) During the chat, the comedian explained how those past work experiences, particularly with Chelsea latelywould influence a potential Daily show Course.

In terms of content, Handler said she liked “the vibe of a show” that has “a group of comedians, talking about the news every day in a way that’s higher than Chelsea lately was, in a different iteration so we could have a wider range of topics, which The Daily Showprovides the platform. »

Offscreen, Handler – who said she understood why Noah left The daily show after his own seven-year stint with Chelsea lately – noted that she would take a more measured approach to the job.

“When I did Chelsea lately, I was on tour every year, I wrote four books in that seven year period, followed by book tours. So I burned the candle at both ends,” she explained. “I’m not going to do this all over again. I now know how to regulate myself and get the best out of myself.

As for what makes Handler the right fit for the job, the comedian and TV host highlighted what she brings to the gig as a female voice, as well as her love for the news cycle.

“I love this stuff. I love news, I love pop culture, I love combining it all with smart personalities, bringing in comedians like I did on Lately, this roundtable aspect where you can have voices — more than a singular voice, more of a man speaking on behalf of women,” she said. “All these late-night hosts are great, but they don’t represent us. Women represent women.

Handler took a moment to criticize the greater lack of women late at night and pointed to the cancellation of Samantha Bee’s show as an example of lost voice. (Bee TBS series Full frontal with Samantha Bee was canceled after seven seasons in July 2022, just over a year after Lily Singh’s NBC series A little late was canceled after two seasons. Two black women currently lead late night shows: Amber Ruffin leads Peacock’s The Amber Ruffin Show and Ziwe has her self-titled Showtime series, which just wrapped its second season last month.)

“I’m so annoyed that the Samantha Bee show got cancelled. A lot of those shows don’t do well anymore. Why aren’t they they or they canceled? Who cares if the show doesn’t get an audience? she asked. “We need representation. It is more than that. I understand that linear television isn’t what it used to be and we’re all entering this different world, but in the meantime every head of every network should ask why there isn’t a female head of a talk show.”

As for why the comedian is looking to come back late now, she credited her recent experience hosting guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which occurred around the time the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It reignited her “spark” for the format, she said.

“Coming into a perfectly run operation, having an A-team and me on my A-game, together, was just awesome, in every aspect. I loved it. It reminded me why I do this and why I want to do it again,” she explained. “I was like, oh, this is what I’m supposed to do. I’m supposed to take the news, regurgitate it for everyone on a regular basis. That’s what I’m good at. That’s what I do well. And it was great for that purpose.

On whether Handler would perform on another talk show gig — specifically James Corden’s The late show on CBS, which will be looking for a new host when it departs this spring — she said she had no interest in that late-night nook. “No, I mean, it’s 12:30, I’m not interested,” Handler said. “I don’t care about that.”