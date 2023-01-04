Entertainment
How much do Americans spend on entertainment?
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — From Beyonc to Netflix to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the United States has long provided the world with entertainment of all kinds.
But what role does the average American have as an entertainment consumer?
Consuming music, movies, books, and other forms of entertainment has certainly undergone drastic cultural changes over the past few decades.
Add in the onset of the pandemic, along with the consequent closure of theaters and concert halls, and it’s hard to grasp how much place entertainment still holds in the life of an average consumer.
Stacker leaned on the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer expenditure surveys from 2017 to 2021 to find out how much Americans spend on entertainment and how that has changed in recent years.
According to the BLS, a few types of expenses fall under entertainment. These include fees and admissions (such as those to sporting events or concerts, even memberships or leisure expenses when traveling); entertainment equipment (such as televisions and video games); pet expenses; and even the purchase of motorhomes and recreational vehicles.
Surprisingly, some expenses, such as reading material, do not fall under this entertainment. The Bureau provides a detailed list for those curious enough to get into the weeds.
COVID-19 has caused a drastic decrease in entertainment spending and changed the way Americans spend their money. The surveys provide useful insight into the evolution of entertainment spending.
What are the demographics of those who spend the most and the least on entertainment? Which entertainment categories now dominate Americans’ wallets? How do these expenses compare to expenses for housing, health care and food? All of this information opens up a new conversation about the cultural significance of how entertainment affects average American life.
People’s entertainment spending plummeted in the first year of the pandemic, but has since rebounded.
The pandemic changed the way the world worked on a global and individual level. At first, stay-at-home orders affected spending in retail and entertainment venues. As more and more people also work remotely, transportation expenses have also decreased.
In fall 2021, Deloitte reported that 84% of consumers spent more time being entertained online at home than going out. Deloitte also noted that streaming services saw a 21% increase in subscribers in the first half of 2021.
As the country adjusted to a new normal in 2021, entertainment spending rebounded, growing 22.7% in 2021. Entertainment spending accounted for 5.3% of a household’s budget, the same level than in 2018.
Entertainment spending was boosted by a 60.6% increase in entertainment supplies and equipment, including the purchase and rental of recreational vehicles. The second biggest increase in entertainment was in fees and admissions (for things like movies, plays, and theme parks) at 53.9%.
Pets, toys, hobbies and the purchase of playground equipment were a popular spending category
Average spending on entertainment in 2021 was $3,568, of which $969 was used for pets, toys, hobbies and playground equipment.
It is evident that more people were seeking creature comforts during the pandemic, as a Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 adults found that 39% became pet owners in 2021 and 23% in 2022. More people also discovered or revived interests such as drawing, writing. handwritten notes and gardening.
More tellingly, only $654 on average was spent on fees and admissions. Before the pandemic, fees and admissions accounted for 28.5% of total entertainment spending, while in 2021 they were only 18.3%.
Married couples without children spend the most on entertainment
During the pandemic, married couples without children spent the most on entertainment, using 6.2% of their household budget.
A lack of child care costs means an influx of combined discretionary income and free time to enjoy it.
The survey found that married couples with children were not too far behind, spending 5.8% of their household income on entertainment.
Entertainment ranks 6th on the list of where Americans spend the most money
Interestingly, despite the sweeping changes caused by the pandemic, entertainment’s place in household spending has remained. From 2018 to 2021, the distribution of household spending has remained remarkably stable. Housing expenses still top the list, accounting for more than 30% of annual expenses.
There was, however, a marked increase in the share in 2020, when housing costs climbed to 34.9% of household spending, from 32.8% in the previous two years.
Transportation always comes second, followed by food, personal insurance and pensions, health care, and then entertainment. The seemingly unchanging rankings of spending categories just show that the adage certainly holds true the more things change, the more things stay the same.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.localsyr.com/news/local-news/how-much-do-americans-spend-on-entertainment/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How much do Americans spend on entertainment?
- Overwatch 2 Limited Time Mode Gains Godlike Powers
- China opposes discriminatory Covid travel restrictions on destination countries
- Dhaka Stock Exchange upgrades Nasdaq trading system to support expansion
- Family Care Center Talks Seasonal Affective Disorder
- Calgary shooting victim remembered as hard-working family man: ‘He was just a great dad’ – Calgary
- Sister support system: AHS students both play college hockey – Austin Daily Herald
- Wizards of the Coast cancels 5 unannounced games to focus on developing ‘existing brands’
- Chelsea Handler has ‘conversations’ about ‘Daily Show’ host gig – The Hollywood Reporter
- ‘Look, I’m selfish’: Tom Hanks gets grumpy in A Man Called Otto
- Kirby Smart provides updates on Georgia football injuries ahead of the 2023 national championship game
- Investment advice: what to do after a bad stock market year?