How much do Americans spend on entertainment?

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — From Beyonc to Netflix to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the United States has long provided the world with entertainment of all kinds.

But what role does the average American have as an entertainment consumer?

Consuming music, movies, books, and other forms of entertainment has certainly undergone drastic cultural changes over the past few decades.

Add in the onset of the pandemic, along with the consequent closure of theaters and concert halls, and it’s hard to grasp how much place entertainment still holds in the life of an average consumer.

Stacker leaned on the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer expenditure surveys from 2017 to 2021 to find out how much Americans spend on entertainment and how that has changed in recent years.

According to the BLS, a few types of expenses fall under entertainment. These include fees and admissions (such as those to sporting events or concerts, even memberships or leisure expenses when traveling); entertainment equipment (such as televisions and video games); pet expenses; and even the purchase of motorhomes and recreational vehicles.

Surprisingly, some expenses, such as reading material, do not fall under this entertainment. The Bureau provides a detailed list for those curious enough to get into the weeds.

COVID-19 has caused a drastic decrease in entertainment spending and changed the way Americans spend their money. The surveys provide useful insight into the evolution of entertainment spending.

What are the demographics of those who spend the most and the least on entertainment? Which entertainment categories now dominate Americans’ wallets? How do these expenses compare to expenses for housing, health care and food? All of this information opens up a new conversation about the cultural significance of how entertainment affects average American life.

People’s entertainment spending plummeted in the first year of the pandemic, but has since rebounded.

The pandemic changed the way the world worked on a global and individual level. At first, stay-at-home orders affected spending in retail and entertainment venues. As more and more people also work remotely, transportation expenses have also decreased.

In fall 2021, Deloitte reported that 84% of consumers spent more time being entertained online at home than going out. Deloitte also noted that streaming services saw a 21% increase in subscribers in the first half of 2021.

As the country adjusted to a new normal in 2021, entertainment spending rebounded, growing 22.7% in 2021. Entertainment spending accounted for 5.3% of a household’s budget, the same level than in 2018.

Entertainment spending was boosted by a 60.6% increase in entertainment supplies and equipment, including the purchase and rental of recreational vehicles. The second biggest increase in entertainment was in fees and admissions (for things like movies, plays, and theme parks) at 53.9%.

Pets, toys, hobbies and the purchase of playground equipment were a popular spending category

Average spending on entertainment in 2021 was $3,568, of which $969 was used for pets, toys, hobbies and playground equipment.

It is evident that more people were seeking creature comforts during the pandemic, as a Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 adults found that 39% became pet owners in 2021 and 23% in 2022. More people also discovered or revived interests such as drawing, writing. handwritten notes and gardening.

More tellingly, only $654 on average was spent on fees and admissions. Before the pandemic, fees and admissions accounted for 28.5% of total entertainment spending, while in 2021 they were only 18.3%.

Married couples without children spend the most on entertainment

During the pandemic, married couples without children spent the most on entertainment, using 6.2% of their household budget.

A lack of child care costs means an influx of combined discretionary income and free time to enjoy it.

The survey found that married couples with children were not too far behind, spending 5.8% of their household income on entertainment.

Entertainment ranks 6th on the list of where Americans spend the most money

Interestingly, despite the sweeping changes caused by the pandemic, entertainment’s place in household spending has remained. From 2018 to 2021, the distribution of household spending has remained remarkably stable. Housing expenses still top the list, accounting for more than 30% of annual expenses.

There was, however, a marked increase in the share in 2020, when housing costs climbed to 34.9% of household spending, from 32.8% in the previous two years.

Transportation always comes second, followed by food, personal insurance and pensions, health care, and then entertainment. The seemingly unchanging rankings of spending categories just show that the adage certainly holds true the more things change, the more things stay the same.