Wellvii and Care Daily Partner for Home Health | News





PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida and PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 3, 2023– Welcomemanufacturer of connected smart objects for health and well-being, today announces a partnership with Daily carea software technology company offering AI-based care services for elderly care to provide integrated solutions for aging-in-place experiences. This press release is multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005097/en/ myWellvii platform (Photo: Business Wire) Patients today are more receptive than ever to personalized health management solutions. The consumerization and democratization of healthcare gained significant momentum before the pandemic and COVID-19 has further accelerated this trend. The partnership between Wellvii and Care Daily will allow users to take control of their well-being through self-monitoring and give them better insight into their overall health. The main devices of the myWellvii platform; the Wellvii MVS1, Wellvii Go wearable and Wellvii Weight scale in conjunction with the Care Dailys AI and IoT platform will enable a complete solution for families to measure their health and well-being and improve their well-being. Marc KhachaturianPhD CEO of Wellvii. Care Daily has marketed the most advanced AI intelligence Caregiver which, until today, has mainly captured data from ambient sensors in homes to learn lifestyles, trends and activities of daily living, said David Moss, CEO of Care Daily. The integration of Wellviis core devices with our AI Caregiver services unifies home lifestyle trends with resident body biometric trends, providing unparalleled understanding of how that person is really doing. Senior care solution providers are excited about the opportunity to market these differentiated services under their own brands. The two companies are in talks with major vendors to test the combined technology in homes. Major use cases include elderly care and chronic care management. About Wellvii Wellvii enables healthcare delivery at any address with its comprehensive, clinically validated, connected device that measures 11 vital parameters from the fingertip, including an oscillometric blood pressure cuff. Wellvii is also introducing a comprehensive wellness scoring system, including the first home stress test using its proprietary fitness challenge. For more information on the myWellvii platform, Click here. 1 The Wellvii MVS is not a medical device and cannot be used for clinical applications in the United States. The Wellvii VitalDetect has CE Mark authorization as a Class IIa medical device in Europe. For more information on the Wellvii VitalDetect for Europe, Click here. Wellvii has 60 issued patents (57 US, 2 UK, 1 EU). Follow Wellvii on Twitter, LinkedIn, instagramand Facebook. To contact Wellvii directly: [email protected] About Care Daily Care Daily is the only white-label home health AI and IoT SaaS that deeply personalizes the delivery of senior care across leading brands. Care Daily is backed by the NIA, and the company’s award-winning AI Caregiver software intelligence is the first to gain scientific validation for in-home eldercare services. Care Dailys AI Caregiver personality and services are uniquely configurable by partners for maximum differentiation from other brands and solution providers. Intelligence detects falls in real time, uncovers hidden health issues, and brings families and professional caregivers together to care for the elderly. Care Dailys white label solutions are used by some of the biggest brands to rapidly deploy and continuously improve personalized healthcare services for seniors in homes and communities. To learn more, visit www.CareDaily.ai or join us on LinkedIn. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005097/en/ CONTACT: Wellvii Contact Wellvii Media Relations [email protected] Daily contact: Vishal Dubey [email protected] KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HEALTH WEARABLE/MOBILE TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER BIOMETRICS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IOT (INTERNET OF THINGS) MEDICAL DEVICES CARE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE HEALTH TECHNOLOGY FITNESS AND NUTRITION SENIORS DATA MANAGEMENT SOURCE: Wellvii Copyright BusinessWire 2023. PUBLISHED: 03/01/2023 08:00/DISC: 03/01/2023 08:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005097/en

Copyright BusinessWire 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bakersfield.com/ap/news/wellvii-and-care-daily-partner-for-health-at-home/article_93e7c23d-e9e1-5b6c-a1e7-6b24bdade248.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos