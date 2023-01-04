Wellvii and Care Daily Partner for Home Health | News

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida and PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 3, 2023–
Welcomemanufacturer of connected smart objects for health and well-being, today announces a partnership with Daily carea software technology company offering AI-based care services for elderly care to provide integrated solutions for aging-in-place experiences.
Patients today are more receptive than ever to personalized health management solutions. The consumerization and democratization of healthcare gained significant momentum before the pandemic and COVID-19 has further accelerated this trend. The partnership between Wellvii and Care Daily will allow users to take control of their well-being through self-monitoring and give them better insight into their overall health.
The main devices of the myWellvii platform; the Wellvii MVS1, Wellvii Go wearable and Wellvii Weight scale in conjunction with the Care Dailys AI and IoT platform will enable a complete solution for families to measure their health and well-being and improve their well-being. Marc KhachaturianPhD CEO of Wellvii.
Care Daily has marketed the most advanced AI intelligence Caregiver which, until today, has mainly captured data from ambient sensors in homes to learn lifestyles, trends and activities of daily living, said David Moss, CEO of Care Daily. The integration of Wellviis core devices with our AI Caregiver services unifies home lifestyle trends with resident body biometric trends, providing unparalleled understanding of how that person is really doing. Senior care solution providers are excited about the opportunity to market these differentiated services under their own brands.
The two companies are in talks with major vendors to test the combined technology in homes. Major use cases include elderly care and chronic care management.
About Wellvii
Wellvii enables healthcare delivery at any address with its comprehensive, clinically validated, connected device that measures 11 vital parameters from the fingertip, including an oscillometric blood pressure cuff. Wellvii is also introducing a comprehensive wellness scoring system, including the first home stress test using its proprietary fitness challenge. For more information on the myWellvii platform, Click here.
1 The Wellvii MVS is not a medical device and cannot be used for clinical applications in the United States. The Wellvii VitalDetect has CE Mark authorization as a Class IIa medical device in Europe. For more information on the Wellvii VitalDetect for Europe, Click here. Wellvii has 60 issued patents (57 US, 2 UK, 1 EU).
About Care Daily
Care Daily is the only white-label home health AI and IoT SaaS that deeply personalizes the delivery of senior care across leading brands. Care Daily is backed by the NIA, and the company’s award-winning AI Caregiver software intelligence is the first to gain scientific validation for in-home eldercare services. Care Dailys AI Caregiver personality and services are uniquely configurable by partners for maximum differentiation from other brands and solution providers. Intelligence detects falls in real time, uncovers hidden health issues, and brings families and professional caregivers together to care for the elderly. Care Dailys white label solutions are used by some of the biggest brands to rapidly deploy and continuously improve personalized healthcare services for seniors in homes and communities. To learn more, visit www.CareDaily.ai or join us on LinkedIn.
