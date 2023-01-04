The Saluda Arts Festival prepares for its 18th year – The Tryon Daily Bulletin





Saluda Arts Festival prepares for its 18th year Posted 2:14 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 SALUDA The Saluda Downtown Foundation is proud to celebrate Saluda’s artistic heritage and culture at the 18th Annual Saluda Arts Festival scheduled for May 20, 2023, in historic downtown Saluda. Stretching along the historic and charming Main Street, every artistic medium is represented in this popular annual event, including paintings, pottery, metalwork, jewellery, sculpture, fiber and more. Many artists who exhibit at the Saluda Arts Festival have come every year for the past 18 years, said Lynn Casey, executive director of the Saluda Downtown Foundation, Inc., the event’s sponsor. The event started in 2003 and had a 2 year hiatus during the pandemic which did not deter the popular festival in 2022 with over 90 performers. The Saluda Downtown Foundation invites artists to complete online applications at Saluda.com. Exhibit fees are $110 for the non-juried event and are due with application. Festival organizers expect artists to apply early, as certain types of artwork (e.g. jewelry) will be accepted on a limited basis. Early registrations will have the first choice of booth location. More information for artists wishing to apply can be found at Saluda.com. Applications must be submitted before March 1, 2023. Due to Saluda’s musical heritage, organizers plan to recognize local and regional performing artists this year and reach out to local musicians who want to perform at the 18th annual event. This year the event will bring back the popular children’s tent and entertainment will include stilt walkers and balloon artists. Event sponsorships help fund shows, children’s activities, logistical organization, and more. If you would like to be part of this community event or make a donation, please contact Beth Carson at [email protected] The festival would not be possible without its wonderful dedicated volunteers. The Saluda Arts Festival needs volunteers to work one of five shifts on the day of the event. Shifts are assigned and volunteer orientation takes place prior to the event. Duties include section chiefs, section assistants, SAF information tent, three-lot parking supervisors, golf cart drivers, and cleaning. It’s an easy way to give back to the community that doesn’t take a lot of time and one of the most fun things I do all year, says volunteer Amy Wood. If you are interested in volunteering at the Saluda Arts Festival, please contact Linda Bailey at [email protected] The Saluda Downtown Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization that promotes the arts, cultural development, historic preservation, conservation and beautification of its historic downtown. Proposed by catherine jackson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tryondailybulletin.com/2023/01/03/saluda-arts-festival-gears-up-for-18th-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos