Harry Potter actor Dudley takes a stand on JK Rowling controversy Harry Melling, best known for playing Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films, joins the conversation regarding JK Rowling’s anti-trans comments.



Harry Melling, who played Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films, takes a stand on the ongoing controversy over JK Rowling. Based on Rowling’s fantasy books of the same name, the Harry Potter the film franchise began with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001. The Harry Potter series, which also includes three fantastic beasts films to date, is currently the fourth highest-grossing film franchise of all time. While revered for her writing, Rowling began drawing criticism as early as 2018 for her transphobic commentary and has continued to perpetuate harmful discourse against the transgender community. As a result, she has become a controversial figure online. VIDEO OF THE DAY In a recent interview with The Independent, Melling weighs in on the Rowling controversy, disagreeing with her anti-trans stance while not condemning the author. Melling says he believes that each person has the right to choose to identify as they wish, and that “transgender women are women and transgender men are men.” Read Melling’s statement below: “I can only speak for myself, and what I feel, for myself, is very simple, that transgender women are women and transgender men are men. Each person has the right to choose who they are and to identify themselves as what is true for themselves. I don’t want to join in the debate of pointing fingers and saying “it’s right, it’s wrong”, because I don’t think I’m the right spokesperson for that. But I believe that everyone has the right to choose. Related: JK Rowling’s Anti-Trans Controversy Explained: What The Harry Potter Author Said

Other Harry Potter actors on JK Rowling’s anti-trans statements Melling is far from the first Harry Potter cast member to openly disagree with Rowling’s point of view. In June 2020, Harry Potter Lead Daniel Radcliffe released a statement apologizing for Rowling’s transphobic comments, saying he was sorry for the pain the author’s dialogue has caused. He went on to say that “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people.Radcliffe added that while fans identified with Harry Potter characters they consider LGBTQ+, they need to be free and feel safe to do so. Other Harry Potter stars who have taken a stand against Rowling include Emma Watson and Eddie Redmayne. On the opposite side, some Harry Potter the cast sided with Rowling, many of whom say the backlash Rowling has received is too harsh. More recently, Bellatrix Lestrange actress Helena Bonham Carter said the response to Rowling’s comments was “horrible“, and that Rowling is”allowed his opinion. “Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes made a similar comment in October, saying the abuse she suffered is “disgusting” and “appalling.” While some players in the wizarding world have spoken out on one side or the other of the argument, some have chosen to remain silent on the issue. Melling’s comment is unique, however, in that he refuses to get involved in the debate not because he doesn’t want to cause drama with Rowling, but because as a cisgender male actor, he recognizes that he is not the “correct spokespersonfor transgender issues. With Rowling continuing to air her transphobic views, however, there may be more outspokenness. Harry Potter actors who come forward to weigh in on the issue going forward. Next: Harry Potter: Why Dudley Was Almost Recast After Order of the Phoenix Source: The Independent

