



Frank Galati, the Tony Award-winning director, writer and actor who helped transform Chicago theater, has died at 79. Mr. Galati was an icon in Chicago’s theater community, winning Tony Awards for Best Play and Best Director in 1990 for The Grapes of Wrath, which moved to Broadway after its critically acclaimed first production at the Steppenwolf Theatre. He was also Tony nominated for Best Director for Ragtime in 1998 and was nominated for an Oscar with Lawrence Kasdan for Best Screenplay for The Accidental Tourist in 1989. His long list of Chicago work also included productions of The Drawer Boy, in which he starred alongside John Mahoney in 2001, and The Tempest, a 2009 production in which Mr. Galati delivered an unforgettable performance as as Prospero, the world premiere stage adaptation. by Kafka on the Shore, East of Eden and Haruki Murakamis after the Steppenwolf earthquake as well as The Winters Tale, The Visit and Cry, the Beloved Country at the Goodman. Mr. Galati was also known for his work in opera, directing productions of La Traviata and Tosca at the Lyric Opera of Chicago and A View from the Bridge at the Lyric and Metropolitan Opera in New York. Frank Joseph Galati Jr. was born on November 29, 1943 in Highland Park. He graduated from Glenbrook High School in 1961 and later attended Western Illinois University and Northwestern University, where he earned his master’s degree and doctorate in speech. He became a member of the Northwesterns faculty in 1972. He also starred in nearly two dozen productions while in college as an undergraduate. Mr. Galati cemented his presence on the Chicago theater scene in the 1980s, becoming an ensemble member of the Steppenwolf Theater in 1985 and associate director of the Goodman Theaters a year later. He remained in this position until 2008. Mr. Galati was inducted into the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame in 2004. He has received nine Joseph Jefferson Awards for his work in Chicago theater. Other accolades include the Chicago League of Theaters Artistic Leadership Award and an NAACP Theater Award. Mr. Galati was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in November, an honor given to those who have made outstanding contributions to American theater.

