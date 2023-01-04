Mountainfilm on Tour celebrates the indomitable spirit, educates and inspires at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on January 5





Ascend: Reframing Disability in the Outdoors will be presented at the festival.



Courtesy picture Held every Memorial Day weekend since 1979, the Mountainfilm Documentary Film Festival takes over Telluride, Colorado for a celebration of what the natural world has to offer, and a reminder that humans still have a vital role to play in preserving the uniqueness of wilderness areas like those we enjoy in the Vail Valley. Featuring Oscar-winning directors, professional athletes and other industry leaders, Mountainfilm uses the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. On Thursday, January 5, Mountainfilm on Tour stops at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek for an evening of handpicked inspirational and captivating films during the annual festival. Co-hosted by the Vail Symposium, the evening will feature a collection of culture-rich, adventure-rich, and captivating short documentaries. I love documentaries because they teach us critical thinking, but Mountainfilm takes it a step further and turns critical thinking into critical living, says director David Charles Rodrigues. Mountainfilm on Tour begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 5 at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, celebrating 25 years of bringing world-class arts to Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. Tickets are $15. Visit vilarpac.org/mountainfilm-on-tour for tickets and more information. Mountainfilm is a dynamic organization and festival of films, people, stories and ideas that celebrate the indomitable spirit and inspire individuals and communities to deliver solutions for a livable world. The iconic festival prayer flags that fly in Telluride each year are a tribute to Tibetan culture, whose customs align with Mountainfilms’ values ​​of bringing peace and well-being to all. Support local journalism Give Telluride Mountainfilm has always held a special place in my heart, said legendary adventurer, photographer and director Jimmy Chin. The first films I made were screened at this festival. It is a melting pot for storytelling skills from the past, present and, most importantly, the future. His importance among our tribe cannot be overstated. January 5e The lineup for the event will include films: North Shore Betty, Trustfall, Bacon N Laces, The Trails Before Us, ASCEND: Reframing Disability in the Outdoors, Breaking Trail and Write Your Line. The Vail Symposium, which meets locally while thinking globally, is a non-profit organization that has been a part of the life and history of Vail since 1971. Its mission is to provide the Vail community Valley educational programs that are thought-provoking, diverse and affordable. Visit VilarPAC.org/mountainfilm-on-tour for more information on the upcoming Beaver Creek screening.

