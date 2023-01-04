Actor Jeremy Renner was helping a stuck car when he was injured





Reno, Nevada. Actor Jeremy Renner was helping a stranded motorist when he was injured in a snowplow accident in the mountains outside Reno over the weekend, according to the town’s mayor. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve says the 51-year-old Avengers star was trying to help a car stuck outside his home on the side of a snowy mountain on New Years Day when he was knocked down by his own vehicle. The crash left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries. He was helping someone stuck in the snow, Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal Monday night. She said she and the actor were friends and she was called about the crash shortly after it happened Sunday morning near the Mount Rosa highway that connects Reno to the lake. Tahoe. He always helps others, she told the newspaper. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday that deputies responded to a report of a traumatic injury in the Mount Rose Highway area around 9 a.m. Sunday before Renner was transported by helicopter to a local hospital. A powerful winter storm dumped more than 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow in the region from Saturday evening to Sunday morning. The sheriff’s office said at the time that Renner was the only party involved in the incident and that the office’s major accident investigation team was investigating the circumstances of the incident. Sheriff Darin Balaam has scheduled a press conference for 3:30 p.m. PST Tuesday to clarify details regarding “the sheriff’s office’s response to the accident,” the office said in a statement early Tuesday. A publicist for Renner said in a statement Monday that he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and remained in critical but stable condition in an intensive care unit following surgery at a Reno hospital. . Renner plays Hawkeye, a member of the Avengers superhero team in the sprawling Marvel film and TV universe. He’s twice nominated for an acting Oscar, scoring back-to-back nods for The Hurt Locker and The Town. Renner’s portrayal of a 2009 Iraq bomb disposal specialist, The Hurt Locker, helped him become a household name. The Avengers in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s big storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in multiple sequels and getting his own Disney+ series, Hawkeye.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/people/2023/01/03/actor-jeremy-renner-was-helping-stranded-car-when-hurt/69775464007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos