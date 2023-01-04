Entertainment
Loon Rescued From First Lake As Iconic Bird Trapped By Ice Buildup
WEBB— A young loon was frozen on the first lake last week and was rescued by staff and volunteers from the Saranac Lake-based Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation.
As the weather has turned colder recently, loons on small bodies of water around the Adirondacks have had little time to take off and migrate to larger or warmer waters.
“The lakes were open. It was quite warm. And then we had very cold nights in a row,” said CCLA Communications Coordinator Jennifer Denny. “It seemed like the perfect set of conditions to trap juvenile loons.”
Nina Schoch, executive director of the Loon Center, said the loon stuck on the first lake was reported by two area residents on December 14.
On December 15, CCLA staff and volunteers, including CCLA Wildlife Technician Cody Sears, CCLA Financial Manager Jay Locke, CCLA Summer Field Staff Gary Lee and Don Andrews, and local resident and photographer Kurt Gardner, set out on a rescue mission.
The rescue
It’s still early in the season, so the ice on the lake isn’t as thick as it usually is in January or February.
Locke said they had several lake residents with them who had experience with ice safety and knew where the safe zones were, so he felt confident being on the lake last Thursday. Denny said Sears estimated the ice was about four inches thick.
A small pool of water in the ice of the first lake was enough for the trapped loon to swim and dive for food, Denny said, but not a large enough area to take off.
Loons need a “runway” of open water to gain the speed to get their heavy bodies – which weigh as much as a bowling ball – off the ground.
Denny added that the loon’s anatomy prepares them for swimming, not walking.
“To save the loonie, it was necessary to act quickly,” she wrote in an email. “As the hole in the ice narrowed due to cold temperatures, it became more likely that the vulnerable loon would be attacked by an eagle or other predator.”
Locke said the hole was not big enough for takeoff, but big enough for the loon to effectively escape its rescuers.
Using a pole and gillnet, the tools of the loon rescue trade, he said they hunt loons around the water in canoes. The loons don’t mark the ACLC as friends, not as foes, Denny said.
Eventually, ACLC staff and volunteers captured the loon, a juvenile they found healthy.
Denny said it was the loon’s first winter. He had never had any migration experience before. Schoch said it’s more common for young loons to be frozen this time of year.
The loon was released onto Blue Mountain Lake, a much larger lake nearby that had plenty of open water, giving it another chance to migrate.
“He seemed really active and was diving a lot,” Locke said. “He took off immediately and didn’t seem lethargic at all. He seemed in good condition.
“It’s really a privilege for me,” he added. “I work on the finance side, so being able to be involved in that part of our job and saving loonies, being involved in hands-on work…it’s also a good way to engage the public.”
Migration and climate change
Denny said loons don’t stay together as a family unit after the warm season.
“Juvenile loons often remain on the Adirondack Lakes after their parents migrate, until decreasing day length and freezing temperatures encourage them to seek open ocean water,” a- she writes.
But, as climate change alters the typical rhythms and patterns of the environment, Schoch said loons are struggling to keep up with the mixed messages.
“Climate change impacts confuse loons,” Schoch said in an email. “When the lakes stay open later than usual, the loons miss the seasonal cues to migrate. When we have a very cold night and the loons are still on the lakes, chances are some will be frozen over.”
The first time she remembers responding to an icy loon was her first year with the company in 2013, when a Thanksgiving cold snap froze several loons.
Denny said she thinks more loon rescues could happen soon. The center has its sights set on a few other loons she said are waiting to see if they need help.
Schoch said she also saw loons starting to freeze in Lake Kiwassa and Lake Colby in Lake Saranac last week.
On December 13, the Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Team came out with her to check for birds, but they were out alone.
Schoch said loons can fly on ice, but they don’t like it. It’s hard for them, she says.
To report a loon in distress, contact the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation by calling 518-354-8636 and emailing a picture of the loon to [email protected]
