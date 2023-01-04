Love Aaj Kal: Bollywood Valentines Party Feb. 11 @GlobeTheatre LA Tickets, Sat., Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM





Bollywood in Hollywood present I love Aaj Kal a Bollywood Valentines Party on February 11, 2023 You never know where and when love will strike. Maybe you will find your matching Bollywood style. Catch the love bug this Valentine’s Day at BIH’s annual Valnetines party. Whether you’re single and ready to mingle, or already attached, party your way at LOVE AAJ KAL. Invite a beloved lover or group of friends for a beloved Bollywood party in the City of Angels. You’re going to party at the Globe Theater LA! Globe Theater offers a nightlife experience unmatched in the Los Angeles area. With high quality festival lighting, lasers, performers, a capacity of 2,000 people and a massive sound system, this venue is already stunning. And with its massive 200-foot LED walls, it’s no wonder this venue is loved by everyone from guests to Billboard greats. We’re flying in our very first DJ (so you know he’ll be good!). Presentation DJ Rush– a well-known Bollywood DJ from New York! DJ Rush has performed at many Bollywood parties in America, and this is his first time in Los Angeles! We host the hottest Bollywood events every month in Los Angeles. Check out our Instagram to see our past events: https://www.instagram.com/bollywoodinhollywoodevents DRESS CODE Dress code for Valentine’s Day: Red: Taken Black: Available White: Maybe February 11, 2023 @ 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Venue – Globe Theater LA Address: 740 South Broadway, Los Angeles, California 90014 18+ Event PLEASE BRING A VALID ID. VALID ID: State-issued driver’s ID/license or passport. NO other ID will be accepted! Photocopies or photos of your ID on your phone will NOT be accepted. Physical ID required! TICKET INFORMATION EARLY BOOKING – $15 Book your tickets early to get a discount. First 100 tickets only! GENERAL ADMISSION – $25 Buy online now to save. Tickets at the door will be $50. SPECIAL GROUP 5+ PEOPLE – $20 each No large group of males. Mixed group only VIP TABLE (4-6 people – bottle service required): $160 THE VIP SERVICE INCLUDES: – Fast entry – Guaranteed seats at the table – Coverage for up to 6 people – A VIP area server – Beverage mixers To note: The $160 fee is for RESERVING the VIP table ONLY. Once seated at the table, bottle service is MANDATORY (choice of bottle). Call +1(605) 933-9873 to choose your bottle. Bottle service required. Minimum spend and table price vary depending on table location. Once you have registered for a table we will contact you with further details Call 6059339873 for details Bottle service required for all VIP tables; call +1(605) 933-9873 to choose your bottle. CONTACT INFORMATION Call: +1(605) 933-9873 This is a public event that will be recorded. You can appear in photos/video recordings. We reserve the right to use this media anywhere without asking your prior permissions. PLEASE NOTE THAT BELLIGERENT BEHAVIOR IS UNACCEPTABLE AT OUR EVENTS. The club and management reserve the right to remove any guest from the room. No inappropriate behavior will be tolerated. Strictly no refunds. All tickets are non-refundable!

