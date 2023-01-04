An actual video game at Universal Studios’ 2nd Super Nintendo World

Carried by umbrellas, bombs after bombs floated towards my shadow on a giant screen. I punched the air, allowing my shadow to fend off the bombs until one found its mark right on my head.

My shadow shrunk to almost nothing, and I was sure the game was over. Fortunately, a mysterious box appeared. I jumped to open it, revealing a flower that floated to my shadow and gave me the power to shoot flames.

Bench, bench, bench, bench. The flames I threw blew up the bad guys and their bombs. I had recovered the golden mushroom that had been stolen from Princess Peach.

The game, Bowser Jr. Boss Battle, was the end of my journey to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. Along with other journalists, I got a glimpse of the immersive world at the end of December, nearly two months before it opened to the public on February 17.

He’s the closest I’ll probably ever get to feeling a video game character.

What does Super Nintendo World offer?

When the land opens, visitors will take a giant escalator and pass Jurassic Park, The Mummy, and Transformers. Greeting them will be a green pipe that will take them to Princess Peachs Castle, where they will get their mission to retrieve her Golden Mushroom.

From there, they enter the 360-degree world of Mushroom Kingdom. They need to complete four tasks to get four keys that will allow them to play Boss Battle.

Interactive games are physical. In Sleeping Piranha, guests must race to turn off a series of alarm clocks or risk getting eaten and not getting a key. In Goomba Gimme, they must turn a crank to knock the angry-looking mushroom off its perch. In another, they must hit a series of boxes on a screen to turn them from yellow to blue before time runs out.

How physical are the games on Super Nintendo World?

A woman who sampled the games before the public opening was positively stunned after the jumps and punches in Boss Battle. Another couldn’t believe that someone could turn all the boxes blue before the time ran out.

To get all four keys, many users will have to play the games multiple times. But the challenge is part of the fun.

“The real goal behind it all is to actually immerse them in a game,” Universal Creative Vice President Jon Corfino said during his Super Nintendo World tours in late December.

At most other universal attractions, visitors are whisked away to movie country. But with Super Nintendo World, “it actually puts you in a fully-fledged gaming experience.”

“There’s really no other place you can go here without being completely surrounded,” he said of The Mushroom Kingdom. “You can’t see any other part of the park and everything is tied to each other. So no matter what you do, you track your score, you engage with all the characters.”

How to win the games?

Power-Up Bands, chunky $40 wristbands that will pair with the Universal Studios Hollywood app, help keep track of the score. On-the-go strips will also keep track of keys that have been earned and pair with devices in the home.

Other interactive aspects of Nintendo World include real gameplay like punching question mark blocks to collect digital coins and interactive binoculars using augmented reality.

The new experience at Universal comes nearly two years after Super Nintendo World opened in Osaka, Japan. Universal also plans to open Nintendo lands at its parks in Florida and Singapore.

Can you play Mario Kart on Super Nintendo World?

Much like Japan’s Nintendo country, California’s culminates in ultra-sophisticated gaming Mario Kart ridewhich “seamlessly merges augmented reality with projection mapping technology and real-life settings along a moving race track,” according to Universal.

Inside Bowser’s Castle, guests will board tricked-out vehicles and race alongside Mario and Peach and against an opposing team on the dual-track course. Each driver in the four-person vehicles has a steering wheel and control buttons to launch virtual shells in the race for the Golden Cup. Everyone will be wearing head-mounted augmented reality glasses.

Will there be food at Super Nintendo World?

Super Nintendo World will include a retail store, the 1-UP Factory, and a sit-down restaurant called the Toadstool Cafe, where menu items will include Super Mushroom Soup, Plant Piranha Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburgers, Luigi Chicken Burgers Pesto and Princess Peach. Cupcakes.

How much do Super Nintendo World tickets cost?

Super Nintendo World will be included with admission to Universal Studios Hollywood. Single-day tickets start at $109.

When does Super Nintendo World open?

Super Nintendo World should openFebruary 17.

At the end of December, crews were still pouring cement, installing loudspeakers and constructing much of the pitch.

“We are working as hard as we can,” Corfino said. “The pitch looks great, but we’ll still work and make sure everything is perfect for the opener.”