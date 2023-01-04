Tony Award-winning director and actor Frank Galati dies at 79





Frank Galati, actor, director, teacher and adapter who was a central figure in Chicago’s theater community and two-time Tony Award winner, died Monday, according to the Steppenwolf Theatre. He was 79 years old. Galati won the 1990 Tonys Twin Award for Best Play and Best Director for his adaptation and direction of John Steinbecks’ Steppenwolfs production “The Grapes of Wrath”, starring Gary Sinise as Tom Joad . He was also nominated for directing the acclaimed 1998 musical “Ragtime.” “Every actor will know what I mean when I say Frank waited for me. He waited for me. He chose you, then he trusted you. Sometimes he knew me best as an actor than I knew myself,” said Steppenwolf member Molly Regan. . His screenwriting credits include “The Accidental Tourist”, for which he was nominated for an Oscar. He was also credited with writing the teleplay of Arthur Miller’s play “The American Clock” in 1993. STARS WE LOST IN 2022 He had his ups and downs on Broadway, including watching his production of “The Pirate Queen” sink to scathing reviews and become one of Broadway’s costliest flops in 2007 and being fired in 2001 as a as director of “Seussical”. Galati became an ensemble member of the Steppenwolf Theater in 1985 and associate director of the Goodman Theaters a year later. He remained in this position until 2008. He was also artistic associate at the Asolo Repertory Theater in Sarasota, Florida. In a joint statement, Steppenwolfs co-artistic directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis paid tribute to Galati. “Frank has had a profound impact on Steppenwolf, and all of us, over the years,” they said. “To some he was a teacher, mentor, director, adapter, writer, fellow actor and visionary. Whatever the relationship, Frank always made others feel loved, valued and inspired. by his always generous, joyful and compassionate presence.” His productions at the Goodman included “The Visit”, “She Always Said Pablo”, “The Winters Tale”, “The Good Person of Setzuan”, and “Cry the Beloved Country”. He recently directed Asolo Repertory Theaters’ first musical “Knoxville” in 2022, written by the “Ragtime” team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Galatis’ long career also included directing at the Metropolitan Opera and the Lyric Opera of Chicago, as well as teaching performance at Northwestern University for nearly 40 years. “He seems to have five productions going on at once, the biggest ones, always juggling, always busy, always excited to do them all,” Sinise told the Los Angeles Times in 2007. how he did it, and he says he doesn’t know.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Galati has won several Joseph Jefferson Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Chicago Theater and two Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Directing Awards, a League of Chicago Theaters Artistic Leadership Award, and an NAACP Theater Award. “You won’t find one of us who was lucky enough to work with him who wasn’t changed by him. He made us all better, and there will never be another like him. “, said Anna D. Shapiro, member of Steppenwolf and director of Broadway. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP He is survived by his husband, Peter Amster, also a theater director.

