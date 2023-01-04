What to expect from this year’s (reduced) parties – The Hollywood Reporter





Moments after the nominees for this year’s Golden Globes were announced, show producer Jesse Collins spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and teased the big night by saying “it’s going to get a new look,” as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s biggest night bounces back from controversy. “It’s going to be glamorous and fun, lots of champagne flowing and everyone having a great time.” In a normal year, that would be a predictable outcome, especially in the halls of the Beverly Hilton hotel that has long hosted the Globes and the explosion of industry-backed afterparties. Netflix, Amazon, HBO, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. (along with InStyle), Fox and others have all thrown huge afterparties in recent years, and the weekend itself has proven to be one of the busiest awards seasons, with annual parties like the BAFTA. Tea Party, Indie Spirit Awards brunch and agency evenings. But it’s not a typical January, not for HFPA or Hollywood studios, networks and streamers, many of whom have faced budget cuts, layoffs and more while navigating how badly they want to be associated with the organization for such a period. With the Globes now just a week away – the telecast airs live on NBC and Peacock on January 10 – THR studied the event landscape and found a much smaller social calendar with only a handful of events, some of which have been moved to new dates or renamed entirely. With this year’s show on a Tuesday, parties take place the weekend before and after — Netflix is ​​hosting a “Celebration Toast” at Catch Steak LA on Jan. 8, not to mention the Globes on its invitation; Warner Bros. Discovery throws a party to celebrate Elvis Presley’s birthday on the same day, with Elvis star Austin Butler and director Baz Luhrmann, and also without official mention of the awards. The BAFTA Tea Party, which traditionally took place the day before the Globes and was one of the most star-studded out-of-studio events of the weekend, also took a different approach this year, now scheduled for January 14, the day before the Critics. Choice Awards and following the Globes. And Gold Meets Golden – a celebration of Hollywood stars and Olympians that benefits Angel Sports, an organization that supports young athletes with disabilities on their journey to becoming Paralympians – has usually served as a pre-Golden Globes party, but this year has moved on. at the Grammys weekend. The only official afterparty appears to be a celebration hosted by Billboard, around the pool at the Beverly Hilton right after the ceremony. The party will feature an all-vinyl DJ set by Anderson .Paak’s DJ character DJ Pee .Wee. It’s still unclear if host Jerrod Carmichael and his broadcast partner NBC or parent company Universal are planning anything on-site or nearby. This will mark the first true Golden Globes since 2020, with 2021 canceled due to the pandemic and 2022 winners announced via social media after telecasting was scrapped. Since 2021 Los Angeles Times exposures revealed that HFPA was contained no black members and had engaged in unethical conduct and suspicious financial practices, the HFPA implemented many reforms, including prohibiting members from accepting gifts and introducing a hotline to report misconduct. It also added 103 international voters and 21 additional members, who are US-based journalists working for overseas media. Amid questions about talent participation in the ceremony, Quentin Tarantino, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter, Ana Gasteyer, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts and Tracy Morgan have were announced Tuesday as the first wave of presenters. Produced by Dick Clark Prods. and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA, the Globes will be hosted by Carmichael, with major honors for Eddie Murphy (Cecil B. DeMille Award) and Ryan Murphy (Carol Burnett Award).

