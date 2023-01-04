Hollywood executives brace for a year of turmoil in 2023





Hollywood executives brace for a year of brutal turbulence as the entertainment industry faces the combined threat of an economic recession, slower streaming growth, a movie industry on life support and a potential writers’ strike. People are worried at all levels, said Steve Kram, managing director of investment group Content Partners, LLC and former chief operating officer of William Morris Agency. You’re seeing cost reductions across the entertainment industry, he added. You see pressure from financial institutions to reduce debt levels and not provide additional debt capital. Next year is going to be a difficult year. The media sector was one of the hardest hit, as investors panicked over once high-flying tech groups that failed to generate meaningful profits. In 2022, the stock market wiped out more than half a trillion dollars in value from the biggest entertainment groups as investors lost patience with the streaming revolution that propelled Netflix to the top of Hollywood. Executives and analysts say they expect no relief from the bloodshed in the coming year. [2023] will be bad, said the managing director of a major media group. Some companies are going to have a hard time. Morgan Stanley analysts predict the industry will add half as many streaming subscribers next year as it will in 2021, as streaming enters a new phase of slower growth and higher costs. It comes after the biggest US media companies Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, Paramount and NBCUniversal collectively lost more than $10 billion in operating revenue in 2022 due to their push towards streaming, estimates Morgan Stanleys Benjamin Swinburne . Warner Bros. Discovery, the owner of HBO, has laid off hundreds of employees in recent months as it grapples with nearly $50 billion in net debt. The company also has removed dozens of shows of its HBO Max streaming service to cut costs. Disney, the other mainstream media giant, abruptly replaced its chief executive in November, shortly after the company revealed it was losing billions of dollars on streaming. Major movie chains are also hurting as audiences haven’t returned to their pre-pandemic habits and movie studios have been reluctant to release movies theatrically. Cineworld, the second-largest movie theater owner, filed for bankruptcy in September. Adding to the uncertainty of 2023 is a potential writers’ strike, which would halt work at Hollywood’s biggest studios for the first time in 15 years. Hollywood’s major unions, the Writers Guild, Directors Guild and Screen Actors Guild, are all gearing up for contract talks early in the new year. Warner chief David Zaslav, who has come to epitomize the return of fiscal discipline after a spendthrift era in Hollywood, told an investor conference in November that things had gotten much worse in recent months. The famed Hollywood company is going through a messy restructuring at the same time the advertising market has shrunk, making it difficult to hit its $12 billion underlying profit target for 2023, Zaslav warned. He summed up the situation by saying: We were painting a mural on the side of a building, and all kinds of things were falling down.

