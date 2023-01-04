Bollywood roundup: Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Satish Shah and many more…

Salman Khan fan travels 1100 km to wish him his birthday

Mumbai– bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently met one of his fans from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, who cycled all the way to Mumbai to meet him on his birthday. He impressed the actor as he traveled around 1100 km.

Her Photo With ‘Dabangg’ Actor Goes Viral; there is a sign on his cycle that says, “Chalo unko duwaae dete chale. Jabalpur in Mumbai, deewaana mai chala.

A Salman Khan fan page shared the photo and wrote, “Jabalpur resident Sameer cycled 1100km to Mumbai to meet Megastar @beingsalmankhan.”

The actor celebrated his 57th birthday on December 27.

On his birthday, Salman shared a photo to his Instagram handle, greeting his fans. He captioned: “Thank you all…”

The actor also threw a birthday party for his family and friends. The party was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Iulia Vantur, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, Sangeeta Bijlani, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan among others.

On the work side, Salman will next be seen in “Tiger 3” with Katrina Kaif and “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” with Pooja Hegde.

Vicky Kaushal’s dance moves make his wife Katrina blush

Mumbai– National favorite Vicky Kaushal is the perfect husband as he never fails to impress his wife Katrina Kaif and make her feel special.

Vicky recently danced for Katrina, apparently on her birthday. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, actor Mini Mathur posted a video giving insight into how she spent 2022.

Part of the clip showed Vicky Kaushal sitting on the floor as he danced while actress Sharvari Wagh, who is said to have been dating Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal, was also seen dancing to the music behind him. Katrina sat down on a couch near them with another person and blushed as she looked at Vicky.

Professionally, Katrina, who was last seen in the horror film “Phone Bhoot” alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, will next be seen in Aditya Chopra’s upcoming action thriller “Tiger 3” alongside Salman Khan.

She also has Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film “Merry Christmas” opposite Vijay Sethupathi AND Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film “Jee Le Zara”.

Vicky was last seen in Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s next film, Sam Bahadur, alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Satish Shah gives epic response to racist comment at London’s Heathrow Airport

London- veteran actor Satish Shah gave an epic response after facing racism at Heathrow Airport here.

The actor, known as Indravardhan Sarabhai on his show ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’, was traveling to London in first class and heard racist comments at the airport.

While he was traveling, airport officials couldn’t believe he could afford first-class tickets.

However, that didn’t stop Satish from giving an answer.

Tweeting much the same, he wrote: ‘I replied with a proud smile ‘because we are Indians’ after hearing Heathrow staff ask his mate in amazement – ‘how can they allow 1st class “?”

Satish has appeared in several Hindi movies and TV shows. He is also known for his work in films such as ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Ra. One’.

Roopam grateful that Sudhanshu is rooting for his character in ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’

Mumbai– Actress of “Madame Monsieur” Roopa Sharma expressed his gratitude to the actor Sudhanshu Pandey for supporting her character and cheering her on in the new show “Teri Meri Doriyaann”.

Recently, the creators of the show released a promo in which it was shown how the mother of three girls wanted them to marry rich men to change their lives. However, one of the siters wonders why this is necessary. On the other hand, Angad, played by Vijayendra Kumeria meets the two sisters, Seerat and Sahiba. Who he falls in love with is what we will see in the series.

Sudhanshu shared a video on his Instagram in which he said that Seerat played by Roopam is perfect for Angad as she is stylish and beautiful.

On his post, Roopam commented, “I saw Mr. Sudanshu supporting me in a recent video. I was very touched by the gesture. He is one of the popular characters on screen and seeing him supporting me makes me happy and excited. I hope the public likes me on screen too.

This is the story of two families and how the next generation of both fall in love with each other. It’s about three couples and how their lives intertwine and the question raised in the minds of the audience is who is going to get along with whom as a partner.

This new year is a new home for Ishita Dutta & Vatsal Sheth

Mumbai– bollywood couple Ishita Dutta and Sheath of Vatsal bought a 3 Bhk apartment in Juhu in Mumbai and posted a picture of it on their Instagram account.

Ishita and Vatsal posed together in the photo in front of their house under construction.

They captioned it: “New Year New Project#DreamHouse”

The ‘Drishyam 2’ actress shared, “A new year marks a new beginning, and a new home is a chance to create memories and fulfill dreams. It’s a dream that me and Vatsal had together, and now that it is actually happening, it gives us immense love and happiness, so much love and gratitude to all of our family and friends who have supported us no matter what.

While Ishita is also known for her TV shows such as “Ek Ghar Banaunga”, “Bepanah Pyaar” and “Thoda sa Baadal Thoda sa Paani”, Vatsal has been seen in “Taarzan: The Wonder Car”, “Ek Hasina Thi”, ‘Haasil’, among others. (IANS)