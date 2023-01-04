John Thaw’s daughter pays tribute to late actor on his 81st birthday after his death from cancer

John Thaw’s daughter remembered the late actor on what would have been his 81st birthday.

The Inspector Morse star died aged 60 in February 2002 after a battle with esophageal cancer.

Her daughter Abigail, 57, took to Twitter on Tuesday to pay her respects, posting a photo of the two of them and writing: ‘Would have been 81 today’.

‘Happy birthday, Dad. Not a day goes by…”

John’s wife, Sheila Hancock, released a statement at the time of his death, saying: ‘John died with his family around him.

“We have all been so grateful for the thousands of letters and messages from people wishing him well.

“Everyone, including the media, has been wonderful during this difficult time and I would like them all to know how much their support and understanding has meant to him and to all of us.”

John – who was appointed CBE in 1993 – saw Sheila herself battle breast cancer 13 years before her death.

He had been treated at the couple’s home in Luckington, near Chippenham, Wiltshire, before his death.

Leading the tributes, ITV Channels Director David Liddiment said: “Throughout his distinguished career, John has understood the power of the small screen.

“He was an accomplished television actor and captured the imagination of millions of viewers.

‘He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with Sheila and her family.

TV producer Ted Childs, who has worked with John for nearly 30 years on Morse, The Sweeney and other programmes, said: ‘John was as he was throughout his illness – very positive, funny and erased.

“Even for the past few weeks, when he was obviously not doing very well, he was eager to get back to work and had a great sense of humour.

John was “a pretty private person” who shunned the limelight despite the attention brought by his huge success, Ted said.

Iconic role: He played Morse for 13 years before the gruff detective and opera lover from Oxford was finally killed in 2000

“He was not someone desperate for recognition in showbusiness. He was truly a family man.

He added: “It’s quite devastating, obviously for his family but also for those of us who have known and worked with him over the years.”

Actress Sarah Lancashire, who starred with John in the ITV drama The Glass, said he was a ‘national treasure’ and ‘will be sorely missed’.

The former Coronation Street star said: “It was a privilege to have worked with John, but even greater to have known him, albeit briefly, as a friend.”

Clive Jones, the managing director of Carlton, who has done Inspector Morse, Goodnight Mister Tom and Kavanagh QC, said John was “one of the great actors of his generation”.

Fame: He was catapulted to stardom in 1974 as hardman DI Jack Regan in the gritty detective series The Sweeney, and a spin-off film snagged Best Movie Actor of the Year in 1977

“He was universally the viewers choice,” he said.

“He will be remembered for outstanding theatrical and television work, but most importantly for setting new standards in television movies with Inspector Morse.”

Rada-educated John landed his first film role in 1962 in the seminal film The Loneliness Of The Long Distance Runner.

He was catapulted to stardom in 1974 as hardman DI Jack Regan in the gritty detective series The Sweeney, and a spin-off film snagged the Evening Standard award for best motion picture actor of the year in 1977.

Tragic: John’s wife, Sheila Hancock, released a statement at the time of his death, saying: ‘John died with his family around him’

John, who also had stage roles in the West End and Shakespeare, became known for building solid characters such as Kavanagh and Morse.

He played Morse for 13 years before the gruff Oxford detective and opera lover was finally killed in 2000.

He has also starred in a number of short series such as Monseigneur Renard and one-off dramas like Buried Treasure.

Sheila – whom he married in 1973 – also lost her first husband, Alec Ross, to esophageal cancer in 1971.