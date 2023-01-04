Why Hollywood star Benedict Cumberbatch could face slave reparations





Benedict Cumberbatch’s ancestors have a sordid history. (Source: Getty) Benedict Cumberbatch made no secret of his family’s sordid past as slaveholders – his distant relative Abraham Cumberbatch bought a sprawling sugar cane plantation in Barbados in 1728. This plantation alone enslaved 250 people and was the main source of wealth for the Cumberbatch family for generations. After the Abolition of Slavery Act in 1833, the Cumberbatch family received 5,388 (A$9,593) in compensation. According to the Bank of England (BoE) inflation calculator this would be the equivalent of 478,362.62 (A$851,780) today. Benedict Cumberbatch hasn’t been shy about bringing up his family’s dark past, having spoken openly in a 2007 interview. “When I became an actor, mom didn’t want me to keep it [the Cumberbatch surname]. “They’ll get you money,” she used to say,” he said. “Redress cases are pending in US courts.” Should Cumberbatch pay for reparations? Not yet, but organizations dedicated to righting the wrongs of slavery are working to get redress – even if it comes from descendants. “All descendants of white plantation owners who benefited from the slave trade should be asked to pay reparations, including the Cumberbatch family,” said Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration Secretary General David Denny. . British Telegraph. However, Barbados politician and activist David Comissiong said reparations would be sought primarily from government entities and businesses rather than specific families. To date, neither [the Caribbean Communitys reparations commission] neither Barbados has formally filed a claim against a European family, Comissiong wrote in an op-ed for Barbados today. And, clearly, the reason is that it is much easier to establish a claim for damages against a legal entity like a national government or a corporation than against a family. Follow Yahoo Finance on Facebook, LinkedIn, instagram and Twitterand subscribe for free to the full offer daily newsletter.

