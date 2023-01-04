Prince Harry rules out return to royal duties | Entertainment
Prince Harry does not see himself returning as a full-time royal.
The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex retired from official duties and moved to California nearly three years ago, and the 38-year-old prince – who is the son of King Charles and his wife late ex-wife Princess Diana – insisted he would not be returning to The Firm in the future.
In an excerpt from his upcoming “60 Minutes” interview, host Anderson Cooper asked, “Can you see a day when you’ll return as a full-time member of the royal family?”
Harry simply replied, “No.”
In another preview of the interview, Harry told the 55-year-old broadcaster that he was speaking publicly about his problems with the royal institution due to the “betrayal” of news sources against him and his wife and the “disclosure” of other information whenever he raised the matter privately.
He said: “Every time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings, leaks and stories against me and my wife.
“You know, the family motto is ‘never complain, never explain’, that’s just a motto and it doesn’t really hold up.
“Through the leaks, they’ll talk or have a conversation with the correspondent and that correspondent will literally spoon feed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it they’ll say they contacted Buckingham Palace to get commentary, but the whole story is Buckingham Palace commentary.
“So when we’ve been told for six years that we can’t release a statement to protect you, but you do for other family members, there comes a time when silence is betrayal.”
In a preview of a UK interview with Tom Bradby, Harry claimed he wanted to “get his father back”, as well as reconcile with his brother, Prince William.
He said: It never had to be that way. The escape, the plantation, I want a family not an institution.
They feel like it’s better to keep us, somehow, like the bad guys. They showed absolutely no desire to reconcile.
I would like to get my father back. I would like to get my brother back.
