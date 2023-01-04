January 2023 TV Preview | Women and Hollywood

Whether you’re looking for a new series to snack on or are waiting for an existing series to return, January has a lot to offer.If one of your resolutions for 2023 is to practice a new language, there are several internationally produced series premiering in January: the Italian-language show “The Lying Life of Adults” (January 4), the The Danish-language show “Copenhagen Cowboy” (January 5) and the German-language show “Woman of the Dead” (January 5) have all launched on Netflix.

If you’re as much of a bookworm as you’re a fan of television, you might recognize “The Lying Life of Adults” as a title by Elena Ferrante. Yes, it’s another adaptation from the author behind the source material for the HBO series “My Brilliant Friend” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s drama “The Lost Daughter.” “The Lie Life of Adults” tells the story of an aunt taking her niece under her wing. Fans of AMC’s “Interview with a Vampire” will be thrilled to see another Anne Rice adaptation hit the small screen. “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” stars “The White Lotus” alumnus Alexandra Daddario as a neurosurgeon who discovers she is the descendant of witches and has powers herself. The series debuts on AMC and AMC+ on January 8.

Sounding in the old with the new, Debrah Jo Rupp returns as Kitty Forman on January 19 in Netflix’s “That ’70s Show” reboot, “That ’90s Show,” which takes place two decades after the original sitcom . The comedy is co-created by Lindsey Turner with her parents and original series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner.

Returning series include the second seasons of Netflix’s mother-daughter comedy-drama “Ginny & Georgia” (January 5) and Hulu star Hilary Duff’s “How I Met Your Father” (January 24).

Here are January’s premiere and returning, female-centric, non-binary projects directed and written. Unless otherwise stated, all descriptions are from press materials.

Television and episodic premieres:

“Sometimes When We Touch Each Other” (Docu-series) Directed by Lauren Lazin (Premieres January 3 on Paramount+)

The untold story of soft rock, whose artists dominated pop music worldwide in the 70s, only to crash and burn in the 80s, ultimately enjoying one of the most unlikely comebacks in history music. The series features all-new interviews with some of soft rock’s biggest legends, including Air Supply, Dan Hill, Kenny Loggins, Ray Parker Jr., Rupert Holmes and Toni Tennille.

“The Lying Lives of Adults” (Premieres January 4 on Netflix)

In 1990s Naples, brash and daring Aunt Vittoria (Valeria Golino) helps her protected niece (Giordana Marengo) discover a different side to the city, upsetting the teenage girl’s strict parents. “The Lying Life of Adults” is based on Elena Ferrante’s latest novel.

“Copenhagen Cowboy” Created by Sara Isabella Jnsson Vedde and Nicolas Winding Refn (premieres January 5 on Netflix)

After a life of servitude, Miu (Angela Bundalovic) navigates the grim landscape of Copenhagen’s criminal underworld. Seeking justice and revenge, she meets her nemesis, Rakel (Lola Corfixen), as they embark on an odyssey through the natural and the supernatural. The past ends up transforming and defining their future, as the two women discover that they are not alone, there are many.

“Woman of the Dead” created by Barbara Stepansky, Benito Mueller and Wolfgang Mueller (premieres January 5 on Netflix)

A story about the lengths a passionate woman (Anna Maria Mhe) will go to seek revenge after the death of her husband, and the tug of war between good and evil that exists in all of us.

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford (premieres January 8 on AMC and AMC+)

Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), an intuitive young neurosurgeon, discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she struggles with her newfound powers, she must confront a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations in this show based on Anne Rice’s “The Lives of Mayfair Witches” trilogy book series.

“Gina Yei” (premieres January 11 on Disney+)

Gina (Didi Romero) obtained a scholarship at the Instituto Musical del Caribe. Her ultimate dream is to compose songs for major artists and let everyone know her ideas and feelings, but she finds things seem immensely more complex than she thought.

“That ’90s Show” Created by Bonnie Turner, Lindsey Turner and Gregg Mettler (Premieres January 19 on Netflix)

It’s now 1995, Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) visits her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI children under the watchful eye of Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp ) and the stern gaze of Red (Kurtwood Smith).

“Women at War” by Cécile Lorne (Premieres January 19 on Netflix)

France, 1914. The destinies of four women intersect: Marguerite (Audrey Fleurot), a mysterious Parisian prostitute; Caroline (Sofia Essadi), propelled to the head of the family factory; Agnès (Julie De Bona), mother superior of a requisitioned convent; and Suzanne (Camille Lou), a feminist nurse.

“Shahmaran” (premieres January 20 on Netflix)

When ahsu (Serenay Sarkaya) travels to Adana for a conference, it’s the perfect opportunity to confront her estranged grandfather. But soon, she finds herself in the middle of a legend.

“Extraordinary” created and written by Emma Moran (premieres January 25 on Hulu).

Meet Jen (Mirad Tyers). She lives in a world where everyone has a super power. Everyone except her. Which is just awesome. “Extraordinary” is a stunning, shocking, hilarious, and bittersweet comedy about finding your way in the world, when all you will be will be “ordinary.”

“Against the Ropes” Created by Carolina Rivera; Written by Carmen Castro, Olfa Masmoudi and Cynthia Fernndez Trejo (premieres January 25 on Netflix)

Released from prison, ngela tries to win back the respect of her daughter, who loves lucha libre wrestling, by entering the ring as a mysterious figure.

“Mila in the Multiverse” (“Mila no Multiverso”) Directed by Jlia Pacheco Jordo and Jessica Queiroz (premieres January 25 on Disney+)

Mila (Laura Luz) is 16 and having the adventure of her life, traveling across the multiverse in search of her mother, Elis (Malu Mader). During her journey, she will come face to face with The Operators, a mysterious and dangerous group that wants to exterminate all universes. She will have to face them in order to save the vast multiverse.

“The 1619 Project” (Docuseries) Created by Nikole Hannah-Jones (Premieres January 26 on Hulu)

This six-part limited documentary series is an extension of the “1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine, seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.

“Poker Face” (premieres January 26 on Peacock)

Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) has an extraordinary ability to tell when someone is lying. She hits the road in her Plymouth Barracuda and at each stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

“The Snow Girl” (“La chica de nieve”) (Premieres January 27 on Netflix)

When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Mlaga, a young journalist (Milena Smit) becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya’s parents find her.

“The Watchful Eye” created by Julie Durk (premieres January 30 on Freeform)

The Watchful Eye follows Elena Santos (Mariel Molino), a young woman with a complicated past, who finds her way to work as a live-in nanny for a wealthy Manhattan family. She quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives. What they don’t know, however, is that Elena has her own shocking secrets.

Return Series

“Ginny and Georgia” Created by Sarah Lampert (Netflix, January 5)

“Miss Scarlet and the Duke” Created by Rachael New (PBS, January 8)

“Red Sky” (Netflix, January 13)

“How I Met Your Father” Created by Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker (Hulu, January 24)